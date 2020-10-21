Shining moment and coverage

Dear editor,

I wanted to write and tell you how much I enjoyed Evan Dennison’s soccer coverage and article today. You really captured last-night’s moment in a way that would not have been possible had you not attended the game and stayed the whole time.

If I had been the reporter I wouldn’t have even bothered going since it was going to be cold, rainy and windy. And, worse, based on recent history, they had no chance to beat Harrison County. I’m sure that you’re glad that you went — especially after watching the post-game celebration unfold.

I have personally never seen a whole team that excited or deserve a victory so much. They stuck together through thick and thin, they endured the departure of their close, close friend, Parker Free. They endured coaching changes and feelings of helplessness as they repeatedly failed to make competitive breakthroughs. Those 11 seniors waited helplessly while they went through the tortured process of KHSAA hearings.

Last night just felt right. Grit and determination paid off as Harrison County finally showed they were human. The closest sports thrill that I can compare it to was watching the USA beat Russia in hockey in 1980. I mean that. And maybe it’s not a fair comparison. Certainly other teams through history have deserved victory more. But I was never more proud than last night when Drew (Wood) and Brayden Porter got to receive that trophy and turn around and display it to their teammates. I’ll never forget that moment.

Thanks for your own grit and determination with your coverage in bad weather to what many in this area would refer to as a “minor” sport. Last night the Mason County Royals outshone all of the other sports stories combined.

Andrew Wood

Maysville

