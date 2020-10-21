McKay committed to Maysville

Dear editor and the citizens of Maysville,

I am on active duty for the United States Army and currently stationed at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawai’i.

Most people would imagine that the least of my concerns is to visit Maysville, Kentucky considering the fact that I am living in Hawai’i. However, I would argue to people that Maysville is a special place and a hidden gem of Kentucky. I always find myself daydreaming about home and I am always counting down the days when I can visit my friends and family. I may be a little bias because I am not home very often but you know Maysville is a special place when all my military friends know about this town.

A big reason that I think the city of Maysville has such a big impact on people like myself is because you have people, like my Uncle Victor McKay, in elected positions. My Uncle Victor has many characteristics that I admire about him including his work ethic, motivation, and his beyond reproach character. However, most important is his unwavering commitment to the city of Maysville. Victor is a selfless government official who is committed to the people, progression, economy, and most of all what is BEST for Maysville.

I hope that all the voters in Maysville get out to the polls and vote on or before Nov. 3. If you want an elected official who is committed to this city then I highly recommend that you cast a vote to keep Victor McKay, City Commission.

Respectfully,

Jacob A. McKay

CPT, Aviation

United States Army

