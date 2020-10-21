Vote for McKay

October 21, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Dear editor:

On Nov. 3, I hope you will join me in voting to reelect, Victor McKay for City Commissioner.

Victor McKay is a professional who has proven his ability to work with others for the betterment of the city of Maysville and its citizens. He is down to earth, always willing to listen, and go the extra mile.

Neighborhood revitalization, codes enforcement, employment opportunities, and access to riverfront has been top priority with Commissioner McKay as the downtown area has improved and cleanup and safety are a major focus for the East End. He supports small business owners and thrives on helping Maysville grow.

I hope you will go with what you know, and that is a vote for Victor McKay, is a vote for a true friend.

Sincerely,

Rena Bickley

Maysville

Trending Recipes