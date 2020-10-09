Worth remembering

October 9, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Dear editor,

On the 7th and 8th of June 1958 several young men from Maysville, accompanied by their coach, “Woodie” Crum journeyed to Stoll Field on Euclid Avenue in Lexington.

Two salient outcomes came from this sojourn: Maysville High School’s first and only state championship in baseball and (per KHSAA records at the EKU Library in Richmond) the first integrated team to win a major sport championship in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Three victories were accomplished: Shelbyville (5-3), Louisville Manual (1-0), and Harlan (7-1). The seniors had graduated on the 6th of June ‘58 and the rest of the team was not all that thrilled about going to Lexington after the school year was over.

Team members were as follows: Freshman: Duane Faris, Gene Fetters, and David Green; Sophomore: Peter Stewart; Juniors: Ulyssis Greene, Phil Hutchison, and Charlie Stewart; Seniors: Jack Allison, Charles Hayslip, Bob Hutchison, Billy Knox, Bob Reetz, Allen Smith, and Keith Smith.

A big thank you to Ron Bailey who provided much information for this letter.

Respectfully Submitted,

The MHS Class of 1958

Jim Rawlings

Trending Recipes