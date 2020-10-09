Worth remembering

Dear editor,

William Lawrence is running for the Kentucky House of Representatives.

He is a conservative, as I am. His beliefs in Pro-Life, education, and immigration are some of the highest topics for me. I believe an unborn child has the right to life.

I believe the education system needs to be at the top of our agenda. Our children, future generation, needs to know its history to present. Our future generation needs to know real-life skills for when they move into the real world with knowledge and fortitude.

Immigration is another hot topic in this election. I see nothing wrong with the melting pot that we live in. We are based off of immigration, but legally is the prime keyword.

Guns, another topic that many are watching. As citizens, we have the right to protect our homes. Some may not believe in this right, but as a family who has been privy to devastating violence, we deserve to be able to protect ourselves.

Representatives from the red are looking for nothing more than basic human rights. Listening to each side with an educated mind, ask yourself a few questions. Do you believe in the value of human life? Do you believe immigration should be done legally?

Do you believe our education system needs to be part of preparing our future for what they will experience in the real world? If you do, then you know who you need to vote for. William Lawrence is your man!

Thank you,

Faith Greer

Augusta