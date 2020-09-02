Dear editor,

Thank you for this opportunity to give my concern and opinion. Racism is boiling in Mason and Bracken counties. What and how do we begin to unravel and re-knit our community. First, get out the vote! Second, talk with your family, your church, your schools and your city officials about systemic racism.

Record and publish our community stories on racism. Does the newspaper have an obligation to write and expose the truths plaguing our communities? Does the newspaper hire people of color?

Let’s choose the positive change and embrace diversity. I call on Augusta Independent School, Mason County schools, Bracken County schools and all private schools and cities to do diversity training . To commit to a diverse teaching and city staff. To tell and record true history. To promote brown and black businesses.

Thank you

Jenny Deiter

Augusta