An open letter to MCTC students

MCTC Students,

With the fall 2020 semester just a couple weeks away I want to take this opportunity to let you know about a few initiatives we have implemented to prepare our campuses for you as a student as well as our returning faculty and staff in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many other institutions and businesses, we’ve implemented new safety protocols across each of our campuses. Increased sanitizing, adding protective shields to common areas as well as daily health assessments for our faculty and staff members just to name a few.

We’ve also expanded our virtual services and learning platforms to accommodate those who need to teach, work and learn away from campus. This also allows students the much-needed flexibility and convenience to participate in a live class from home. Our general education classes will be offered remotely when the semester begins while our technical and trade program students will come to campus on a rotating basis as scheduled by their instructors.

Maintaining the health, safety, and well-being of our students and college colleagues over the coming months has to be our common goal so we are asking our students to join us in this effort. Taking advantage of virtual offerings when possible is the easiest way to help. However, when on campus we will ask that students follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and adhere to any policies implemented at the campus level with safety in mind.

Lastly, I encourage you to study hard. This pandemic will not last forever, however the skills and lessons you learn now will serve you a lifetime.

Thank you, and I look forward to a great semester.

Sincerely, Russ Ward,

Interim President/CEO