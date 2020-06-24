To the editor,

“The True Test of Character is What is Accomplished When No One is Watching”

I mention this quote, since Juneteenth has become the latest fashionable news item.

Yet, on the 150th Anniversary of Juneteenth in 2015, a significant milestone by any measure, the occasion was largely ignored by a long list of politicians, community activists and major media.

Yet, in the quiet of 2015, on behalf of the Fayette County Republican Party, a graveside Wreath Laying Ceremony was held at Lexington Cemetery.

Union General Gordon Granger, who issued the famous Order No. 3, Freeing the Slaves in Texas, has his Final Resting Place next to his wife here in Kentucky.

Since Granger’s Order in 1865, Texans have celebrated the Freeing of the Slaves as a state holiday. A worthy celebration of Texas History.

This is not US History, but Texas History with a Kentucky connection.

One must remember General Granger’s Order was an extension of President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation which went into effect on January 1, 1863.

It was not the end of slavery, as Kentucky, Maryland, Delaware and Missouri were still slave states and not in rebellion, which excluded them from the Executive Order.

The 13th Amendment, ratification on Dec. 6, 1865 and certified by Secretary of State William Seward on Dec. 16, 1865, actually ended slavery in the United States and not the Texas State Holiday.

How did we get here? The answer begins with the phrase “Fourscore and Sevens Years Ago” from Nov. 19, 1863.

Yes, July 4, 1776. Independence Day. The Declaration of Independence. As President Lincoln noted that day, this was a struggle, a rededication to Founding Principles; a New Birth of Freedom.

So, while it may be politically fashionable to promote Juneteenth today, we, as American Citizens have a reason to Celebrate the 4th of July.

That is the day, Freedom was declared from the slavery of tyrants known from the histroy of civilization.

The essence of American Exceptionalism celebrated by all with a rededication worth noting by General Granger on June 19, 1865.

Republican prinicples are just as important on a 150th Anniversary as they are on a 155th Anniversary and neither would have been possible without bold leadership to defend them.

That is why the true date to Celebrate the End of Slavery and the Dawn of Freedom, will always be July 4th 1776.

Respectfully.

Ken Kearns

Lexington