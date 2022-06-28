Select students in Lewis County receive scholarships Four members of the Lewis County High School graduating class of 2022 are the first to receive scholarships from the newly established Lois Mathewson Bronson Walden Scholarship Program.

Samford joining East Kentucky Power Cooperative David Samford will join East Kentucky Power Cooperative as General Counsel for the not-for-profit utility.

The sad descent of Disney I cry to see what’s happened to Disney.

Cemetery board thankful for support Dear editor,

Crunching numbers Dear editor

Hixson’s Hoardings — Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center Kaye Savage Browning Miniatures at KYGMC is giving every baby born in Meadowview Hospital their first book.

Robertson County plans 4th of July celebration MOUNT OLIVET — Independence Day celebrations in Robertson County will be on July 2, starting at 5 p.m. with the fireworks show finale at 11 p.m.

Wayback Wednesday Elites, Security Bank, Drug Store on corner of East Second and Market Street.