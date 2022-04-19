April 20, 2022
The Augusta Rotary Club said the Dolley Partin Imagination Library program it established is now opne to all Bracken County preschoolers.
April 20, 2022
Dearest friends across the board, thank you for all your love and support these intense days and moments. The children thoroughly enjoy opening mail, we have been greatly blessed and humbled by all your contributions.
April 20, 2022
My grandmother used to love taking a ride around town after lunch on Sunday afternoon. We would cruise through neighborhoods just taking in all the surroundings: who had done what to their houses or what new happenings were going on downtown. Sometimes we just drove along the highways closest to the river just to take in the day. Although this activity rocked me to sleep as a child, I grew to enjoy and later look forward to this weekly event.
April 20, 2022
Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney has issued another edict. As of Monday, everyone who wanders into a public indoor space in the city must wear a mask. Or to put it in Biblical terms, So Let It Be Fastened, So Let It Be Worn.
April 20, 2022
(All times Eastern)
April 20, 2022
MAYSVILLE — Meet Ivy, another lovely soul who has been at the Mason County Animal Shelter way too long.
April 20, 2022
The hour is late to save America from the White House-sanctioned, sovereignty-busting illegal immigrant invasion. To draw a baseball parallel, patriotic citizens are in the bottom of the eighth inning, getting a 6-0 shellacking from the America-last Biden administration.
April 20, 2022
MOWRYSTOWN, Ohio — On May 4, the Joint Planning Commission will vote on a proposed draft of the Mason County large-scale solar farm ordinance, which will then be sent to the Mason County Fiscal Court for approval, rejection or modification.
April 19, 2022
April 19, 2022