Augusta Rotary reading program expands The Augusta Rotary Club said the Dolley Partin Imagination Library program it established is now opne to all Bracken County preschoolers.

THE AMISH COOK: Gloria Returns Dearest friends across the board, thank you for all your love and support these intense days and moments. The children thoroughly enjoy opening mail, we have been greatly blessed and humbled by all your contributions.

Babz Bites: Redbud My grandmother used to love taking a ride around town after lunch on Sunday afternoon. We would cruise through neighborhoods just taking in all the surroundings: who had done what to their houses or what new happenings were going on downtown. Sometimes we just drove along the highways closest to the river just to take in the day. Although this activity rocked me to sleep as a child, I grew to enjoy and later look forward to this weekly event.

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney has issued another edict. As of Monday, everyone who wanders into a public indoor space in the city must wear a mask. Or to put it in Biblical terms, So Let It Be Fastened, So Let It Be Worn.

Shelter Dog of the Week MAYSVILLE — Meet Ivy, another lovely soul who has been at the Mason County Animal Shelter way too long.

Cheating and lying spawned border invasion The hour is late to save America from the White House-sanctioned, sovereignty-busting illegal immigrant invasion. To draw a baseball parallel, patriotic citizens are in the bottom of the eighth inning, getting a 6-0 shellacking from the America-last Biden administration.