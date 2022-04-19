April 19, 2022
April 19, 2022
April 19, 2022
I’m rooting for Kenny Payne.
April 19, 2022
Maysville is rich in baseball history, but did you know that the MLB umpire behind the plate in longest extra inning game was a native of our fair city. Barry McCormick was born here in Maysville on Third Street on Christmas Day of 1873 as he was the son of John and Catherine McCormick. Barry along with his family moved to Cincinnati after a few years as his dad worked for the railroad.
April 18, 2022
Central Baptist Church, Maysville, sponsored a Cross Walk following the Community Good Friday Service.
April 18, 2022
GEORGETOWN, Ohio —A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing of a man Friday in Lewis Township, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.
April 18, 2022
FRANKFORT — Mason County will receive $15,348,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects, according to information from State Rep. William Lawrence of Maysville.
April 18, 2022
You don’t want to miss the annual Spay-ghetti Dinner on April 22 at the Maysville Rotary Club.
April 18, 2022
(All times Eastern)
April 16, 2022
It never really stops; sometimes it slows and sometimes it goes at breakneck speed. But it’s always advancing.