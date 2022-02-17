Brown County hands down sentences GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Nine individuals recently faced sentencing in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

One NFL story that won’t go away Even in the wake of the Super Bowl, the one story that won’t go away involves Michael Flores, Roger Goodell, and the NFL drama that’s been ensuing over the past week.

Schumer and AOC in a possible primary showdown Two sure signs that the 2022 mid-term campaigning has begun: candidates’ television spots are bombarding viewers, and the Capitol Hill rumor mill is grinding away.

Fire mountain The wooded property behind Goddard Church near the Goddard Covered Bridge in Fleming County caught fire and burned late Tuesday. The Kentucky Division of Forestry responded by said they could not provide any information on Wednesday.

Kentucky Folk Art Center, Hale and Ratliff highlighted in ‘Appalachia From The Inside’ MOREHEAD — Morehead State University art alumni Lacy Hale and Stef Ratliff (Class of 2010, 2018), along with works from the Kentucky Folk Art Center, are featured in the art exhibition “Appalachia from the Inside: Celebrating Kentucky’s Appalachian Arts and Culture.” The exhibit runs through March 16 at the Art Center of the Bluegrass in Danville.

Throwback Thursday Sivi Thomas in action with the Maysville Lady Bulldogs. Sivi’s son Jedrick Wills is the starting left tackle with the Cleveland Browns. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)