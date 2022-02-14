Kentucky Folk Art Center, Hale and Ratliff highlighted in ‘Appalachia From The Inside’ MOREHEAD — Morehead State University art alumni Lacy Hale and Stef Ratliff (Class of 2010, 2018), along with works from the Kentucky Folk Art Center, are featured in the art exhibition “Appalachia from the Inside: Celebrating Kentucky’s Appalachian Arts and Culture.” The exhibit runs through March 16 at the Art Center of the Bluegrass in Danville.

Throwback Thursday Sivi Thomas in action with the Maysville Lady Bulldogs. Sivi’s son Jedrick Wills is the starting left tackle with the Cleveland Browns. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Lady Saints top Robertson, have highest win total since 2009-10 At this point of the high school basketball season, teams are trying to fine tune anything they can as they head into the postseason next week.

Door opening for HS transfer portal? A high school transfer portal?

The Amish Cook: Breakfast is the Whole Enchilada Breakfast menus are on my hit list. What is better than fresh, steaming pancakes or buttery biscuits straight from the oven topped with sausage gravy? My mom had a breakfast specialty: Gold Rush Brunch, which she would make with layers of scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese sauce and shredded potatoes. Then there were those rare occasions when we children cheered with delight when she made an egg in a nest for each of us. Some morning we had homemade or store boughten cereals. To us, homemade chocolate cake and chopped strawberries was a hit with almost any cereal.

Garage destroyed by fire Maysville firefighters were called to the scene of a garage fire in the city’s East End on Tuesday afternoon.