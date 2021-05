Despite mountains of obstacles throughout the last year, spending a little bit more time at home has opened our eyes in a variety of ways. For many of us the beautiful majesty of May in the river valley was welcomed more than ever before. Our backyards are filled with flowers blossoming, green trees and shrubs returning to life literally and figuratively filling negative space with vibrance. It’s amazing how many of us hadn’t realized what was growing right around us.

