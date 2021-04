OLIVE HILL —OLIVE HILL | Basketball teams were happy to be back on the court this season, but for the Eastern Kentucky Conference and Commissioner Gary Kidwell, now in his 25th year, Tuesday’s return to Carter Caves State Resort Park’s Lewis Caveland Lodge for the annual post-season banquet was its equivalent. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, last year’s award ceremonies were canceled, as was the EKC’s football banquet this past fall.

[…]