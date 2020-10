My grandmother on my father’s side was the matriarch of my family. She taught us proper manners. She even made me curtsy to her friends when I was little! Besides poking me in the back to make me stand up straight, she would correct my diction. The enunciation of certain words that came out of my mouth was always corrected: “a pen is something you write with; a pin is what you prick with. Ten is a number; tin is on a roof”.

[…]