This week’s Throwback pic is of the Augusta tennis league winners from the 1970’s. Pictured in back row, left to right: Kelly Fraysure, George Clooney, Connie Appleman, Ronnie French, Ty Foxworthy and Joanne Stapleton. Front row, left to right: Mike Hay, Rusty Muse and Vicki Foxworthy. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

[…]