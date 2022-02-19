Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s time once again to share with you items of interest I have gleaned from the Internet. And unlike the news from satire sites like the Babylon Bee, which recently ran the headline, “Researchers Determine The Science Has Changed After Carefully Examining Poll Numbers,” the stories I bring you are absolutely true…as far as I know.

An alleged faith healer in Pakistan convinced a pregnant woman that she would give birth to a baby boy if she had a metal nail hammered into her skull. The woman explained to Doctors at the hospital in Peshawar that the two-inch nail in her noggin had been recommended by a faith healer who promised her that it would guarantee that she gives birth to her first son, rather than her fourth daughter.

Journalist and political satirist P.J. O’Rourke died this week at the age of 74. Imminently quotable, one of his best observations was, “There is only one basic human right, the right to do as you damn well please. And with it comes the only basic human duty, the duty to take the consequences.”

Sure, “The Simpsons” is a television institution, with 34 seasons notched in its belt. But did you know the venerable animated program has predicted the future more often and more accurately than 500-year-old French prophet Nostradamus?

Eerie predictions that came true after being foretold by Homer, Bart and Marge include the discovery of the so-called “God Particle,” aired during season 10, and came to light fourteen years later. In season nine, the program predicted the American ebola outbreak, which occurred 17 years later. And most famously, in season 11, the election of President Donald Trump was predicted in 2000, 16 years prior to his victory in the election.

Here is a feel-good story. Just when you thought you could not like this year’s Cincinnati Bengals more than you already do, wideout Ja’Marr Chase ups the ante by doing a stint at the pickup window at a Raising Cains on Beechmont Avenue this week. Rookie of the Year Chase worked the drive-thru and the front counter, interacting with fans to thank them for their support during the team’s amazing season.

Did you know it’s only 29 days until Spring? Take a gander at what we have to look forward to. From Ticks to Wasps and from disease-carrying Mosquitoes to Snakes and Spiders. I think I’ll enjoy the warmer weather from my comparatively safe domicile.

This piece is from The Independent, citing computer scientists who believe advanced forms of artificial intelligence may already be displaying glimmers of consciousness.

The topic is causing a rift between neuroscientists and AI researchers. One side says it may be that large neural networks are slightly conscious. The other side responds that they are AI “in the same sense that it may be that a large field of wheat is slightly pasta.” Skynet, here we come.

With that uplifting note, I’ll say “adieu” to this edition of “Ripped (Off) From Today’s Headlines.” If there is any takeaway from these stories, let it be this: Whether you are a star football player or an expecting mother with a nail in her head, your life is what you make of it. I wish you luck.