“Then they asked him, “What must we do to do the works God requires?” Jesus answered, “The work of God is this: to believe in the one he has sent.” John 6:28-29

I know I share a lot of songs in these weekly devotionals, but I think often songs help a lesson sink in more deeply because music speaks to us in a different and possibly more memorable way than words alone. In 2008, my family and I cheered for Dany Gokey as he journeyed to third place on the T.V. show American Idol. I don’t follow the show anymore, but I do still hear Gokey on K-love and the song “Love God Love People” speaks of the simplicity we often muddle in Christianity today.

The lyrics with, adapted punctuation and capitalization, are: “I’ve been running in circles, jumping the hurdles, getting caught in that rush of doing so much. I’m feeling kinda worn out, all this checking the boxes, trying to be flawless has me spinning my head, catching my breath. Too afraid to slow down. I tell myself to keep this up, that God wants more than just my love. But I’ve been complicating things. It’s just like me to overthink.

Gotta keep it real simple, keep it real simple bring everything right back to ground zero ‘cause it all comes down to this- love God and love people. We’re living in a world that keeps breakin’, but if we wanna find the way to change it, it all comes down to this- love God and love people.”

While I was reading through John, I realized how simple it’s supposed to be to follow Jesus. The Father and the Son never asked for amazing feats from their followers. True that often they equip their disciples to do amazing things, through their name, in order to bring glory to themselves, but the expectation and the call is simply “believe”. Believe I am God. Believe I am good. Believe I have infinite power and limitless wisdom. Believe I can use you. Believe, believe, believe.

Through our belief in Christ our Savior, a beautiful thing happens. When we believe the radical and redemptive love that was incarnate in Jesus, we learn to love the One who came and the One who sent Him and the One who dwells within us working the Kingdom’s purpose.

To believe in Jesus’ powerful and perfect love as a concrete reality is to realize our works stem from our belief in His character, His plan, His goodness, and His love. He equips us to love Himself above all else. He equips us to walk in integrity and righteousness- His light. He equips us to love others.

The song says “Love God and love people.” This can only be done when we believe, truly, undoubtedly, unwaveringly that Jesus is who He said is. When we do this everything changes. When we do this the “works” come easily because they are an overflow of what He has given to us in Himself. We just have to keep it simple.

“This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.” John 3:19

