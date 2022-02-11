Last week was a double whammy. The White Death hit us between the eyes, and something I have been fearing for two years finally occurred – I got COVID.

It started with a small fever, scratchy throat and some congestion. I figured it was probably a cold. So, when I broke out the home COVID-19 test kit (thanks to Victor and the Buffalo Trace District Health Department), I was fully expecting to get a negative test result.

After all, I have been faithfully (some may say neurotically) adhering to the medical advice and warnings of our medical professionals, deciding to put my faith in the people whose job it is to keep us healthy, and not some third-generation remedy regurgitated from an Old Farmer’s Almanac.

So, when the test came back as positive, I was nonplussed. As someone who takes pride in accumulating sick days like Scrooge McDuck amasses money, I loathe taking off non-vacation days.

No jokes here. I would never presume to tell you how to live your life, in sickness or in health, or in any other matter. The personal path I chose is to be informed, be vaccinated, and be mindful of the people around me as far as masking and social distancing is concerned.

Mind you, my opinions and advice are anecdotal and not scientific. You may choose to take my suggestions with a grain of salt. Since anti-vaxxers have consumed everything from Tide Pods to T-Shirts as ersatz remedies (only a slight exaggeration – it’s amazing what some people will do), I’ll be surprised if grains of salt aren’t the next alleged COVID remedy.

As for symptoms of the Coronavirus, along with the aforementioned, I experienced shortness of breath, congestion, loss of taste (I’ll pause for a second while you make your jokes about my lack of taste), loss of smell, and some brain fog.

None of the symptoms were severe, mercifully. Kind of like a bad cold or a mild flu. My main frustration was, as an OCD person, not knowing when the symptoms would stop. I mean, the exact time. Ridiculous, I know, but that’s what puts the Obsessive into OCD, isn’t it?

One night I could not get to sleep until 3 a.m. The next night I slept 16 hours. But that was then. This week, I am post-COVID, but still feeling some of the after-effects. Bouts of weakness/faintness, that sort of thing.

I honestly cannot wrap the experience up into a pithy morsel of wisdom for your digestion. Nor would I presume to tell you what medical path to follow to avoid the serious consequences of Coronavirus. I will, however, give you the benefit of my experience with the sickness. I followed CDC guidelines, kept social distance, wore a mask, washed my hands often, and took my two vaccine shots as well as the booster. It worked for me. The effects of the virus were short-lived and mild.

The only question I have left is, how long will it take before we drop the “new normal” sobriquet and accept this as normal?