America’s crumbling bridges, can we save ourselves?

We’ve all been there…It’s been a crazy day! You thought you’d have time to go to the store, but you didn’t. There’s not much of anything in your fridge except a few basics and you just remembered you said you’d have a dish for an event that night. If you’re lucky, you go to the store in the morning. You could stop by the store and grab something, but let’s face it, it’s a small town and everyone would know you picked something up at the store. Sometimes this works, but many times it doesn’t.

I wish I could say this has only happened to me once or twice, but honestly, it’s been more than a couple of times. And in my business, people expect me to not only show up with something but to always bring my “A” game.

When in such an emergency, I like to stick with something I know will turn out delicious. That go-to, just as it is my mother’s and was my grandmother’s, is and most likely always will be scalloped potatoes.

What makes a potato scalloped? Scalloped potatoes have an edge or border marked with semicircles. Cooked gratin, meaning they have a top crust that consists of grated cheese heated under a grill till slightly crunchy. Bread crumbs are sometimes also used. We’ve all enjoyed a good casserole many times. Gratin is just a jazzy way to phrase it.

As many times as I have made scalloped potatoes, it was only in the last five years I have written down the recipe told me as it was taught. My mother and grandmother always made the delicious dish but they never really measured much. It always tasted consistently similar to the one before. It was always delicious.

When I started to write down my recipe, I consulted several recipe books but none of them went beyond the cream and the potatoes. That wasn’t enough for me. I need a crunch. I need cheese that overlaps and dips into some bites more than others. I need flavors erupting into the air when I take a knife to the pan. This lets any individuals in the room know that they are ready to eat. I’m bringing my “A” game. And what makes it even better, usually is something I can whip up and avoid the grocery store.

A little pinch of this and a spoon full of that, we have all had someone in our lives who rarely cared about the actual recipe. This recipe for inconsistency has had many of us consistently waiting with bated breath, or a hovering stare for the oven to finish its part of the preparation.

Part of the beauty of southern cooking is the ability of great cooks to transform a dish into the flavor and cuisine that reflects the personality of the eaters in our area. Many times these great cooks lure eaters in and seduce them with flavors, spices, herbs, creams, cheeses, or styles of not just the cooking but the unique ingredients each area offers.

A great concern of mine is those consistently inconsistent touches and recipes being lost. As many of us are so lucky to have family members or teachers who spoil us with their cooking, many of us aren’t. But it doesn’t mean we aren’t hungry for those bites. It is a tragedy when recipes we cherish are lost in the cycle of time and life and do not have the opportunity to be revisited or passed down.

I invite you to send me your favorite dish of the region. Dishes that you want the readers not to lose touch or taste with that hold some significance to you.

Good luck and enjoy!

Scalloped Potato Suggestions:

— Keep the potato peel on! Need something a little softer than an Idaho potato peel? Or smaller? Try using a new potato with a thinner peel such as a red or gold potato.

— Saute your celery, onion, and garlic separately. This also helps stretch the recipe if you are short on any of the ingredients.

— Use your bacon fat.

— Add olive oil to your butter to avoid burning.

— Warm milk prior to adding

— Don’t fear the dill or rosemary. There’s no such thing as too much in my book. Just be sure if you are using fresh to finely cut the herb as much as possible.

— Dry off boiled ingredients as much as possible prior to baking.

— If you don’t have bacon, add some leftover ham. You don’t need to fry it. Just throw it in the layers

— Leftovers? Save them and throw them in a hot cast-iron skillet to get the dish extra crunchy on the bottom. I love to throw an egg in and have a unique hot breakfast or late night snack.

Southern Scalloped Potatoes

Set oven to 375

5-pound bag of potatoes

6 ears of garlic, diced

2 diced white or sweet onions (may be substituted with 1 12 oz bag of diced frozen onions)

4 ribs of celery, thinly sliced

two 12 oz bags of frozen peas

5 tablespoons flour (Use more if you would like it thicker.)

5 cups milk

2 sticks of butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

5 pieces thick bacon

Any cheese in your fridge shredded (I used cheddar, Swiss, and Asiago but any creamy cheese that melts well will work. Gruyere is also wonderful.)

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Dill or rosemary (optional)

Boil potatoes. I prefer to get the red potatoes because I hate having to remove the peel. But I also have kept the peel on with Idaho potatoes. Not only are the peels nutritious, but they also add some texture.

In a separate pan, I sauté my onions, garlic, and celery with a small sliver of butter. Sauté until lightly crisp.

Bake bacon in the oven for 20 minutes. If you have cast iron, definitely use it for this. After the bacon is finished, remove the bacon and set aside to cool. Dice bacon once cooled.

Using the same cast iron pan, and keeping the bacon fat in it, add butter and olive oil. We’re gonna make the creamy white sauce, and the fusion of the fats is fantastic. What’s great about using olive oil and not just butter and bacon fat is it helps avoid burning. Then add a little flour, salt, and pepper at a time. Stir constantly, breaking up the flour balls that have formed. The desired goal is a smooth and even consistency. Slowly stir in milk. Don’t leave the pan for a second. It will burn with the milk added if you don’t keep an eye on it. I recommend warming your milk to a warm temperature prior to adding it to the flour and oil mix. Add dill or rosemary to taste.

Boil peas. If you remove your potatoes from the pot, use your boiling water from that to avoid messing up another pan. Allow your potatoes to cool and then slice them into half inch ovals.

Shred as much cheese as you want to use. We are going to layer all of our ingredients like a lasagna, so it can be as cheesy as you want. If you don’t have much cheese, melt it into your white sauce to make it go farther.

Now the real magic begins. Grab a baking dish and just start layering. Don’t mix anything up and then layer, because then your flavors won’t stand out the way we want them too. Layer potatoes, white sauce, cheese, sautéed onion medley, peas, bacon, repeat.

I like a good crunch, but love when it’s buttery. Leave a little cheese for the top. Slice your remaining butter thinly and place on top of the dish. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Bake for 15 more minutes or until desired crunch and texture is apparent.

Remove from the oven and allow time to cool. Garnish with dill or rosemary.

The photo and recipe used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com) with a little help from her mother Rita and her grandmother Louise.