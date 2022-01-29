Kentucky — much more than bourbon and horses

An exhibit at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History represents early life in Kentucky.
An exhibit at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History features President Abraham Lincoln’s pocket watch.
An exhibit at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History includes a boxing robe that belonged to Kentuckian Muhammad Ali.
An exhibit at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History features a Model T Ford sedan. An assembly operation for the vehicle was established in Louisville.
“Where are you from?” my husband and I are often asked when we are away from home.
While a simple question, the answer can be somewhat involved.
If we are within the commonwealth, then our reply is always, “Maysville.”
We like to pause, too, and watch for any hint of recognition.
Perhaps the inquiring people may have actually spent some time in Maysville. Perhaps we may know someone in common and they would like to reminisce about the connections. Or, perhaps they may be interested in visiting here and want our recommendations.
“The Kentucky Gateway Museum,” we reply without hesitation. “That’s your first stop: great people, an incomparable miniature collection, bourbon experience, and thoughtfully curated exhibits offering insight into our special community.”
“Kentucky,” is our reply when we are outside of the commonwealth and asked from where we are traveling.
Again, we allow a pause for recognition, which is usually swift and the same each time.
“Ah, horses and bourbon.”
A comment to which we smile in acknowledgement.
Obviously, though, Kentucky is so much more than that. And a recent trip to the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History in Frankfort reminded us of that.
A grand staircase leading to the genealogical research library is the dominant feature of the lobby. But so, too, is the magnificent, jade-colored marble representation of our commonwealth at the base of the stairs.
The center’s signature exhibit, “A Kentucky Journey,” includes over 3000 items. The display is arranged chronologically, and thematically, from prehistoric to modern times and illuminates the people and events that have shaped our history.
Reconstructions of Archaic houses and replica baskets and exhibits featuring life on the Ohio River greet visitors upon entering. Choose your boat: a canoe, flatboat or keelboat, reads the instructions adjacent to a life-sized flatboat. Log cabins and intricately designed scenes illustrate early life. Artifacts such as jewelry, tools and quilts are located throughout.
Next is a section devoted to “Civil War Kentucky.” Among the items here is a wall of photographs and busts illustrating Kentuckians in “Houses Divided.”
“The Victorian Era” is next, and in this section of the center, early Kentucky suffragists are celebrated with various portraits, period furniture, clothes and other personal items.
The museum then wraps up with “20th Century Kentucky.” The arts, bourbon and derby silks are featured here.
The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and until 8 p.m. on Thursdays in the months of March through December. Admission to the Old State Capitol and to the Kentucky History Military Museum are included, however, their hours are seasonal. When traveling, it’s always a good idea to call ahead to confirm openings, availability and admission times.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)