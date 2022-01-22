Bits And Pieces And Odds And Ends

First experiences can often scare you away from staying on the task at hand, and being a chef is no exception. The scariest part of my first kitchen job was recognizing how horrible my knife skills were.

I knew it didn’t make sense to be fearful of the treasured tool of my mentors but my lack of confidence found its way onto my cutting board again and again. My job required a lot of on-the-spot slicing and dicing of fresh veggies and meat. Every second affected entire orders, affecting servers’ timing and table flow.

I must have looked like a deer in headlights the first few weeks. Finally, one evening, as I attempted to cut up a steak tartare (slower than you’ve ever thought possible), the Sous Chef came over to my station and simply said,”let me show you something.” He took my knife, and in one quick gesture forever changed my life. My nervous hands hadn’t been holding my knife correctly. This simple reassessment gave my cuts confidence, took pressure off of my wrist, and allowed me to finally look like I knew what I was doing. This confidence helped me to be a little less fearful.

I still have the occasional error, but learning how to do things correctly has allowed my fear to dissipate. It’s good to be a little bit afraid sometimes when we allow it to become awareness.

Last fall, my husband Alex and I had the pleasure of teaching a kids knife skills class. Most of the students were about middle school age. Each one had a different grasp of kitchen knowledge but all were hungry to learn how to use the knife correctly, a key skill many adults forget.

Anyone who cooks one meal at home calls on their knives to assist them in preparation. We couldn’t do most simple tasks without a knife, yet how is it that many of us take this basic tool for granted? Or many of us were never shown the proper way to use a knife or clean it.

I’m pleased to report we did not lose any fingers or hands that day. The students were more cautious and aware than most adults. When working with knives these are key ingredients. There’s a thin line between confidence and sloppiness. That’s when some of the greatest mistakes may happen from those we least expect them from.

Today I am going to share with you a few basic knife techniques and recipes to practice them with. Practice the basics. After you get more confident, step up your game with another technique. This will help your control grow and align your wrist, palm, and fingers a little bit more at a time. If you’ve never cut with a sharp and balanced knife that feels like an extension of your hand, you are missing out on one of life’s great cooking pleasures. There are so many amazing resources and visuals out there. There are always new tricks on the internet, cooking magazines, or even today’s paper.

Good luck and enjoy!

Be Nice to Your Knives:

● Clean knives promptly after using. They will clean easier, and the acidic ingredients in many of the things we cut won’t sit on the edges and dull the blade. Do not let them sit overnight.

● A common mistake: don’t put your knives in the dishwasher. High heat is horrible for steel, and the agitation of them knocking against anything else will dull the edges. They also damage wooden handles.

● Use an appropriate cutting board, such as wood or plastic. Cutting on marble, granite, ceramic, glass or other hard surfaces can dull the blade and ruin the surface.

● Don’t cut frozen foods with a straight-edged knife. It’s a fast way to ruin the edge.

● Don’t pry open cans or use knives for anything other than cutting.

● Don’t clean with steel wool. This will scratch the blade. Use hot soapy water and a sponge.

● Store them right. Knife block, magnet bar, drawer inserts, or edge guards, whatever you prefer, just make sure you show your knives a safe, secure resting space.

Gripping a Knife: Basic Tips

a) Wrap your thumb and index finger around the handle, placing the thumb just beneath the handle bolster. Wrap your index finger around the handle from the other side of the knife. Bend both fingers closer until they touch.

b) Curl the other fingers onto the handle. Wrap your middle, ring, and pinky finger all the way around the handle, keeping them aligned with your index finger.

c) Hold your fingers close together to provide the greatest amount of grip and force. Ideally, there should be no visible space in between your fingers while they are gripping the knife.

d)Keep your hand firm. Cut food while keeping a firm grip around the handle. No finger should move beyond the bolster as you cut.

Shaved Chocolate Block Fudge Sauce

Tip: Use your chef’s knife to apply pressure to the spine or back of the knife as you shave off thin or thick shards. If the pieces are too large, just dice them up. Don’t use the tip of the knife, it may snap or slip. Set the heel of the knife near the edge or corner of the chocolate and apply pressure.

Combine 1/2 cup heavy cream, 3 tablespoons light corn syrup, 1 cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder and a pinch of sauce in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, whisking to dissolve the cocoa powder. Remove the pan from the heat.

Add 4 ounces of bittersweet chocolate, chopped medium-fine so that it is crumbling at the touch. Whisk into the mix until melted. Whisk in 1/4 tablespoon vanilla. Serve immediately or let cool slightly for a thicker consistency.

Pairs wonderfully with any desserts, fresh fruit, coffee drinks, and hot cocoa.

Spiced Apple Chutney

Makes 2 cups

Pairs deliciously with meat or even on pancakes

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

3 apples (I prefer Granny Smith when making this recipe), peeled, cored, and chopped

1 shallot, minced

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

⅓ cup white wine vinegar

½ cup apple jelly

Heat oil in a 12 inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until oil shimmers.

Cook apples until lightly browned, about five minutes. Stir in shallot, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Cook until fragrant for about one minute. Stir in vinegar and apple jelly, bring to a simmer and cook until thickened and measures about two cups. This should take about five minutes.

Transfer to a bowl and allow to cool completely, about two hours. Serve immediately or save for later. Chutney may be refrigerated for up to one week. May be served cold or brought to room temperature before serving.

Grilled London Broil

Serves 4

(Have a meat thermometer on hand for best results.)

1 (1 ½ to 2 pound) Top round steak, 1 ½ inches thick, trimmed

½ cup soy sauce

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp ketchup

2 Tbsp fresh sage, chopped

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ Tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1 ½ tsp coarsely ground pepper

1 tsp paprika

Using a sharp knife, cut ½ inch crosshatch pattern, ¼ inch deep on both sides of meat. Place steak in a 1-gallon ziplock bag.

Combine all other ingredients except pepper and paprika in a food processor. Blend until finely chopped, about 30 seconds. Add marinade to the steak bag. Seal bag and then rotate bag until mixture has engulfed the steak on both sizes. Allow the bag to sit at room temperature for two hours or refrigerate for up to 8. If you refrigerate, allow the steak to be at room temperature before grilling.

For best results, use a grill. Gas or charcoal. Get the grill as hot as possible for about ten minutes prior to cooking. If using the stovetop, get a skillet hot and ready (high heat). Combine pepper and paprika in a bowl. Remove steak from marinade, pat dry with paper towels and season with pepper mixture.

Clean and oil cooking grate or skillet. Place steak on a grill or pan and cook for one minute. Flip and grill on the second side for one minute. Repeat, flipping every minute until the steak registers 120-125 degrees (medium rare), 5-8 minutes.

Transfer to a carving board, tent with aluminum foil, and allow meat to rest for about ten minutes. Slice steak thin and against grain. Serve immediately.

The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz Goldman (babzbites@gmail.com) with a little help from Knives Cooks Love, Sarah Jay for Sur La Table, 2008.