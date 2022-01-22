Bits And Pieces And Odds And Ends

January 22, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

There are so many things happening on the planet right now that I can’t select just one about which to complain. After all, news is no longer news unless you personally tell the world how you feelz on the subject. In that spirit, here I go.

So, the Russians might set up shop in Cuba, China is beefing up its nuclear arsenal and the Khardashians are still on television. You would think that would be enough signs of Doomsday. But the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on Thursday said that the proverbial “Doomsday Clock” remained at 100 seconds to midnight — or, as the group put it, “at doom’s doorstep.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood, not content with adding trash to culture on Earth, is making plans to pollute space. A UK based company is working on funding an entertainment studio that will be attached to the International Space Station.

Already in the pipeline is a project for Tom Cruise, who is working with Space-X and NASA on the film which is, ironically, set in space.

The International Space Station is a good jumping-off point. However, what do you do when you want to take a deeper trek into space. Or should I say a Star Trek? Scientists working with DARPA have announced they have discovered a space-warping bubble, the key to making Warp Drive possible. It is called the Alcubierre warp bubble, and here is how it works. As space constricts in front of the vessel and expands behind, the ship is theoretically pushed forward at speeds faster than light. Add an engineer named Scotty, and you’re off to the stars!

From the highs of the heavens, we go next to the depths of the oceans, where it was revealed this week that Orcas will hunt Great White Sharks and surgically attack them for their livers. Which is a massive waste of the rest of the shark which, I hear, taste like chicken.

What part of “The rules are the rules” do some people not understand? An American Airlines flight from Miami to London this week turned around and headed back to the U.S. after a passenger refused to wear a face mask.

An airline spokesman says the flight was diverted after a passenger refused to comply with a federal mask mandate. Yes, we are the land of the free. But we also have the responsibility to play by the rules. And self-absorbed jerks who want to make a political statement at the expense of other people’s time or safety should be punishable by a fine or jail time. Your freedom ends where mine begins, Paper Patriot. Hold your stance on your own dime and time.

If there is a lesson to be learned from all of this moonbattery, I’ll be darned if I can figure it out. People be crazy? That is a given. No more nukes? Good luck with that. He who laughs last is slow to get the joke? Yeah, that’s probably it. Because if you cannot put on a smile in spite of all the idiocy going on around you, 2022 is going to be a very long year.

