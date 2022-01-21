As With Everything, It’s About Location Location Location

January 21, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

Kentucky Congressman James Comer Wednesday posted about an interesting morning he had recently. The Republican Leader of the House Oversight Committee shared how he showed his identification a half dozen times before noon.

In order, Comer used his ID to buy fuel at a gas station, to check his bag at an airport ticket counter, with the TSA to board his plane, at the oncoming automobile thru gate at the Capitol parking lot in DC, as a pass to enter the Longworth Building, and for a meal of a green salad at the Capitol Grille (along with his vaccine passport).

Bells rung, whistles blown, and hoops jumped. There was just one question Representative Comer had. Democrats want to ban IDs for voting?

Thanks to the slow rollout implementation of the national “Real ID,” citizens are going to be afforded the luxury of having to drive miles out of their way to get the identification card that will give one not only the permission to use our nation’s highways, but also the all-clear to fly the skyways.

Locally, the closest place to get a Real ID is Morehead, which is far more convenient than jogging down to West Third Street in beautiful downtown Maysville. The inconvenience of a two-hour round trip with the added bonus of experiencing a delightful visit to the DMV. Sign me up!

I have never understood the Democrat aversion to photo IDs. From Drivers Licenses to Customer Club Cards to Student IDs, picture identification has been a reliable, trusted form to verify proof of self for years. And given the shenanigans (both real and imagined) from both sides of the political aisle when it comes to elections, isn’t any added layer of proof of one’s identity not only preferred, but also necessary to ensure a fair, legal transfer of power?

While on the subject of baffling organizational decisions and, almost parallel to what will soon be known as the “Real ID Fiasco,” another tale of incompetence by committee is the decision to hold the 10th Region Basketball Tournament in Covington. Sure, the 10th Region tourney hosted by the 9th Region makes perfect sense (that’s sarcasm, folks). After all, why would you stage the prelude to the Boy’s Sweet Sixteen in, oh, say a facility that can seat up to six thousand fans (The Mason County Fieldhouse) or a state of the art facility that still has it’s new car smell (George Rogers Clark Arena)?

The reasoning behind the decision was the 37th District’s Athletic Directors wanted to save the exorbitant travel costs of the 50-mile trip to Maysville. The result is hardly any parking at the host venue, Holmes High School which, while not even in our region, seats only 3,000, which pales in comparison to the Mason County Fieldhouse, George Rogers Clark Arena and The Arena at Montgomery County.

Usually I would chalk such decisions up to good intentions having unintended consequences. However, both the Real ID Registration Centers and the Boys 10th Region Basketball Tournament being held in a 9th Region venue speak more to the supremacy of the bureaucracy than any interest in the public good. Even a 37th District media member called the decision “vindictive.”

There is the old bromide that all politics are local. I wish the same could be said for this year’s 10th Region Basketball Tournament.

