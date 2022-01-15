“If I Had Invested In Apple Back In The Day” And Other Pipe Dreams

My Mom always liked to say “I wish I had kept your childhood toys. I could have sold them and been rich!”
Truer words have never been spoken. Out of curiosity, I looked up the current value of some of the items my brother Chris and I played with as kids.
Let’s start with the 1978 Star Wars Darth Vader with telescopic lightsaber. If you’d like to add it to your collection it will cost you a cool six grand.
Not to be outdone, a mint on card Star Wars Luke Skywalker of the same vintage can fetch upwards of 25-thousand dollars.
In the days before TikTok, it took a special breed of person to do stupid things and get paid for it. Like the ultimate stuntman, Evel Kneivel.
His heyday was in the 1970s, and while you couldn’t personally jump school buses with your motorcycle, you could do the next best thing and get the Ideal stunt cycle with launcher and Evel action figure. Online it goes as high as $750.
One of my favorites was Kenner’s Six Million Dollar Man Bionic Transport and Repair Station (Bionic Man Steve Austin sold separately. When closed, the playset resembled a rocket ship, within which the Austin action figure could be placed, his head visible through a window. When opened, the rocket ship transformed into a bionic repair facility, with tubes that could be plugged into the bionic modules contained within the Austin figure. And now it could be yours for a mere six hundred dollars.
Eight dollars back in 1975 would get you the Lakeside Company’s Disney Haunted Mansion game. Featuring a backdrop diorama of the beloved theme park attraction and spinning ghosts on turntables, the object of the game was to be the first player to escape the Mansion. If your object is to get a complete game set in mint condition, it’s going to set you back as much as 15-hundred dollars.
I am a sucker for a gimmick, which meant I was jumping for joy when I got Milton Bradley’s “Voice of the Mummy” game. In this 1971 classic, players moved around a multi-level pyramid collecting gems; a small battery-powered record player inside a sarcophagus at the center of the board instructed players who landed on certain spaces on their moves or gem collecting. Once the Great Jewel was removed from the sarcophagus, the record was turned over, and the game became a race back to a player’s home temple by exact count. The player with the highest gem value won. On eBay, the player with the highest bid wins, with the price going as high as three hundred dollars.
This game saw a sequel in the game Séance, played against the backdrop of a haunted house. The record player was in a table instead of a sarcophagus. If you’d like to add it to your collection, it will cost you three C-notes.
Unfortunately, Moms and Dads are now counting their blessings and not profits from collectible toys. But after all, the gleeful smiles of children with their favorite toys are worth more than any amount of money. Wouldn’t you agree?