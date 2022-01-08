When you”re alone and life is making you lonely…

The Indiana State Capitol Building dome is reflected in the windows of a neighboring building.
At Christmas, Indianapolis’ Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Monument Circle is transformed into a Christmas tree.
From Market Street, a limited view of The Indiana Capitol Building can be seen from Monument Circle.
From the steps of the Indiana World War Memorial, a unique perspective of downtown Indianapolis can be gained.
The glass-domed Indianapolis Artsgarden is located above the intersection of Washington Street and Illinois Street in Indianapolis.
Downtown.
When I think of the word alone, I cannot do it without stretching it out into three syllables: dow-when-town, as it is represented in the song of that title recorded by Petula Clark in the 1960s.
“So go downtown
Things will be great when you’re
Downtown
Don’t wait a minute more
Downtown
Everything’s waiting for you (downtown, downtown),” Clark sings.
And there’s no other city that embodies the term or the sentiments expressed in the song, for me, than Indianapolis. The state capital of Indiana sealed that distinction for me years ago when, through the eyes of a child, I experienced the seemingly endless rows of multi-storied buildings all tucked in together.
No matter which way we turned, stone buildings, or even better, buildings covered in mirrored windows, stretched before us. Not that I was worried, but I did wonder: how would we ever find our way out?
In particular, my younger self was most intrigued, and now wildly enchanted, by Monument Circle, the one-way, brick-paved street that circles Soldiers and Sailors Monument.
Once your vehicle enters the street, you travel counterclockwise as many times as you like. Just circle and circle.
Stretching 284 feet and six inches high, the monument constructed between 1887 and 1902 to honor Hoosiers who served in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, The Frontier Wars and the Spanish-American War, remains on your left.
“So go downtown
Where all the lights are bright
Downtown
Waiting for you tonight
Downtown
You’re gonna be alright now (downtown)
Downtown
Downtown.”
My husband and our family have returned to downtown Indy countless times throughout the years. It’s such an easy drive from here, and there is so much to see. So much to do. Downtown.
Museums: The Indiana State Museum and IMAX Theater, the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art, the NCAA Hall of Champions, the Indiana War Memorial and Museum to name a few. Professional sports: Victory Field, home of the Triple-A baseball team, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the Fever and the Pacers, and the House that Peyton Built, or Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts. Indy even has a zoo and a state park downtown.
But those places, as spectacular as they may be, are merely secondary, complementary sites. The true heart of downtown Indy is Monument Circle and its illuminated stone giants.
Not to mention the sentiments and the awe they invoke. You cannot convince me otherwise.
“So go downtown
Things will be great when you’re
Downtown
Don’t wait a minute more
Downtown
Everything’s waiting for you (downtown, downtown).
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)