Words That Sounded Good At The Time

January 8, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent
The end of the old year and the advent of the new bring many things. Uncomfortable family get togethers, ill-fitting Christmas gifts and, invariably, lists. Today we will focus on a collection of words that should be banished, at least if the folks at Lake Superior State University have their way.

In my day, phrases like “Exsqueeze me” and “I resemble that remark” were the go-to retorts and have mercifully stayed in the past where they belong. Recognizing the dangers of words running rampant, Lake Superior’s contingent of the college’s committed corps long ago created an annual list of words or idioms that, due to their overuse in the previous year, should be banned.

So, what turns of phrase does LSSU think should be relegated to history? Saying “No worries” instead of “You’re welcome.” The college thinks the replacement is meaningless.

“Wait, what?” made the list for some inexplicable reason. I mean, if you think you heard something but were not sure, this phrase would be appropriate. After all, it was Doestevsky who said, “Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend the imbeciles.” Wait. What?

It’s taken two decades of effort by the college to banish “at the end of the day” and “new normal,” to no effect. Both pedantic utterings made the Lake Superior list in 1999 and 2012. Let’s hope the third time is the charm.

The college added “that being said,” “asking for a friend,” “circle back,” “deep dive,” “you’re on mute” and “supply chain” to the catalog. Lake Superior State University has released a list of banished words since 1976, which tops Liberal’s Donald Trump obsession by four decades.

When college President Dr. Rodney Hanley describes LSSU’s mission, he is brief and to the point. “Say what you mean and mean what you say,” Hanley explains. “Can’t get any easier, or harder, than that.”

I had never heard the phrase “new normal” until COVID came along. It seems after every world-shattering event, like 9-11, we have had to adjust to a way of life with some adjustments. That being said, I do not suspect that phrase will go out of style as long as humans take breath. Adapting to life as it hurtles toward us makes our every response a New Normal.

“At the end of the day” has been a bulwark of politicians since the day bloviating was invented. And despite LSSU’s valiant efforts to send it to the ash heap of history, it keeps coming back, just like the dodgy sushi you ate last night at the Quickie-Mart.

That being said…sorry. I just used another overused phrase. A linguistic spackle in the construction of a sentence if you will. “That being said” is the “um” or “er” of conversational stalling.

Lazily finishing the list are “Asking for a friend,” “Circle back,”

“Deep dive,” “You’re on mute,” And “Supply chain.”

Honestly, it almost makes me long for the Good Ol’ Days of “Synchronicity.” Now if we can eliminate the beaten into the ground word “Sustainable,” I will be one happy camper.

