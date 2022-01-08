We’re patient or we’re not

“A person’s wisdom yields patience; it is to one’s glory to overlook an offense.” Proverbs 19:11

We can probably agree that there is a graceful, poised, and dignified way to do most things, and then there’s the opposite way of doing things. One could execute a pirouette gracefully across a ballet stage, or one could execute it sloppily. One could deliver a rousing speech in a poised manner, or one could fumble through it. The same doesn’t really apply to being patient though. We are either being patient, or we are not being patient.

According to Merriam Webster, the definition of “patient” is “bearing pains or trials calmly or without complaint. Being steadfast despite opposition, difficulty, or adversity. Manifesting forbearance under provocation or strain. Not being hasty.”

When we are experiencing a trial we’d rather not, we can either be patient or not patient. Unless we get completely honest with ourselves, we might trick ourselves into thinking we are being patient. After all, we are waiting out the situation, we are considering the issue tirelessly, and we are seeking council; we must be being patient. Right? Not particularly. Are we waiting on Him? Are we praying rather than replaying? Are we truly seeking Godly council or are we simply rehashing?

But being patient is a deep-down intimate decision to wait on God no matter how hard things get and no matter how long the deliverance may be incoming. Being patient means we trust in God’s goodness and His ability to shepherd us to better pastures. Being patient is a conviction that no matter how called we think we are, we surrender to His superiority and His grander plan. Being patient means being humble, and being humble isn’t a naturally occurring behavior in humanity.

When we get honest with ourselves about the nature of our waiting, we might see signs that prove we aren’t being patient after all. If we sit revving our metaphorical engines, desperately waiting for the green light to send us flying, we haven’t truly surrendered the situation to the Lord. If we stew and froth over the hardship, we haven’t fully invited the God of peace to oversee the intricacies of our lives. If our conversations are sprinkled with negativity, we haven’t found the grace to be patient in His goodwill.

God’s masterful plan of redemption might not feel good every moment of every day, but He is faithful to grant us grace enough to be patient during the pain if we genuinely seek it. The Bible tells us there will be crucibles of the heart to reveal what’s within us. A “crucible” is “a severe test; a place or situation in which concentrated forces interact to cause or influence change or development” (Merriam Webster).

God will never let a hardship pass away without working it for our good, but we have to decide how we react to it. We have to get honest with ourselves about the manner we endure the trial. We can be patient and calmly depend on Him. We can remain steadfast in His words and promises even when facing adversity. We can tarry when instincts tell us to run. We can hold back in the midst of things provoking worldly reactions. We can do these things in patient anticipation of God’s deliverance, or we can choose not to do any of it. The choice is ours, but we ought to remember that the battle is the Lord’s, and He will always be victorious.

“The crucible for silver and the furnace for gold, but the LORD tests the heart.” Proverbs 17:3

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.