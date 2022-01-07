New Year Inventory

Food gives us a sense of comfort and safety. The world around us is changing every day, but a bite of a family favorite or taste of our childhood can offer us a sense of security.

2021 was a year for sharing. I learned more about this incredible river valley we are so fortunate to be living in, than ever before. Each farmer and producer I have had the opportunity to meet with has been more excited than the next to share the fruit of their labor, taste of their kitchen, and information my notes and shorthand could barely keep up with. The innate intelligence of a farming community is incredible. When they know their land and have an understanding of the product they are cultivating, nothing less than magic happens.

A farmer from Lewis County asked me this fall where I get my cooking inspiration. The question has lingered on my senses like a good bite of food. It’s easy to watch TV, the internet, and social media. But the problem I have repeatedly had with only utilizing these sources is so many things are left out. Particularly the food of our region.

Certain products grow in a whole other span and pace throughout our valley. It’s our area that gives me its own inspiration and invigoration. We aren’t so far north or so far south that our weather is mostly hot or cold, we have a little bit of everything. And when you’re cooking with local ingredients, that’s pretty exciting. This allows the opportunity to think outside of the box because there was no box to begin with.

The products and the people are what inspire me. When someone is so thrilled with something they have created from seed, you can taste it. It is a gift to work with this product.

Several producers went above and beyond with what they produced. And, even shared native gifts from seeds sown on the land long before any of us even arrived in this region.

When I am in the kitchen or visiting a farm it is easy for me to forget about the problems existing in the world and focus on creating something to soothe spirits or expand smiles. This is why I am driven to cook. This is why I find comfort in gathering around the table together and breaking bread, talking, learning, and listening. It doesn’t matter if this is sitting with family, sitting six feet apart from friends, or having dinner at a zoom conference. Dialogue is a necessary communion we all need to flourish. Food has and always will be a common meeting ground that brings us together.

I urge you to cook and find comfort in your food. Share food with neighbors you’ve never spoken with. Share food with someone you know doesn’t feel included enough. Share food with someone who you know has a weight on their heart. Offer a bite to a family member who you know is desperately hungry for hope. We all need hope.

Good luck and enjoy!

Classic Hot Toddy

2 oz Bourbon, Scotch, Irish Whiskey, or Rum (dark), cognac, or amaro

1 oz honey, may be substituted maple syrup if vegan or prefer

1 lemon peel, three inches

Garnish, such as anything additional you add to your toddy

Boiling water, as much as you prefer

Warm heat proof glass or mug in the microwave for 45 seconds to get it warm. While doing so, boil water you will be using on the stove.

Fill all ingredients except water and garnish into warmed glass. Fill with hot water and stir. Make sure the honey or maple syrup has dissolved.

Serve with garnish. Allow a few seconds to cool but drink while as hot as possible.

Shakshuka

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ onion, chopped

½ red bell pepper, sliced thin

¼ small bunch of fresh parsley or cilantro (Or a little of both if you like. Separate stems and chop leaves fine.)

4 garlic cloves, smashed and sliced.

¾ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp paprika

Salt and pepper to taste (I love using seasalt and white pepper. Kosher salt and freshly ground are wonderful also.)

1 15-ounce can crushed tomatoes

4 large eggs (Farm fresh if you can.)

Warm bread for serving (Naan and pita are wonderful for sopping up the tomato sauce, but challah or a buttery roll are also delicious.)

Using a medium ovenproof skillet such as a seasoned cast iron or stainless steel, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add onion and red bell pepper. Coat in oil, and cook until tender, about ten minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic, cumin, paprika, and a dash of salt and pepper. Continue to cook on medium heat, or until the seasoning has thoroughly coated all ingredients and ingredients are tender. If you want any of your veggies to have a char on them, this is your last opportunity.

After the pan ingredients are tender to your liking, stir the tomatoes into the skillet. Use the entire can. Do not drain. Reduce heat to simmer and continue to stir the sauce occasionally. You are breaking down the tomatoes into a thicker sauce with the veggies. This will take about 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to your liking.

Using the back of a tablespoon, make four divots for eggs to be placed into the sauce. Space them out evenly. Crack an egg into each prepared spot. Using the edge of a clean spoon, run the back across the egg whites slightly so that the white spreads across the sauce more. Don’t break the yolk while doing this. This will help the egg cook faster.

Place the skillet into the oven and bake four about 15 minutes. If you want the yolk runny, check at 13 minutes to see if the egg white has finished. Remove when baked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley and or cilantro. Serve with bread.

Asparagus Soup

6 servings

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup chopped shallots

2 pounds asparagus

4 cups reduced sodium chicken broth

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons crème fraiche (sour cream may be substituted)

6 spinach leaves, cut into ribbons

In a dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallots, saute 3-4 minutes or until soft. Remove tips from asparagus. Cut spears into 2 inch pieces; add to Dutch oven. Add broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes or until spears are tender.

Remove mixture from heat; puree in a blender. Return to Dutch oven. Add ¼ cup of crème fraiche and asparagus tips; simmer for 3-5 minutes or until asparagus is crisp and tender. If using sour cream, heat through but do not boil. Ladle into bowls; top each bowl with 1 teaspoon of the crème fraiche and 1 spinach leaf.

Classic Creamy Sorrel Sauce

The ultimate classic is salmon with sorrel sauce, but sorrel sauce is wonderful with any white fish, turkey, chicken and egg dishes.

⅔ cup heavy cream

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

¼ or more sorrel leaves, stems removed

2 Tbsp vermouth

1 Tbsp chicken or vegetable stock

Salt & pepper to taste

Wash sorrel and remove stems. Chiffonade the sorrel by curling up a few leaves at a time and slicing them very thin. This is the same technique you would use to cut basil leaves. Pour heavy cream in a small pot and bring it to a simmer. This will prevent it from curdling when it hits all that acidic sorrel.

In another medium pot, heat the butter over medium heat and add sorrel. Stirring often, cooking the sorrel slowly until it melts. The sorrel will cook down a lot and turn dark green. Once this has been achieved, stir in cream and bring the sauce to a bare simmer. If you don’t turn it down it will over cook.

Violet Vinegar

Violets

Vinegar (Preferably champagne, but any kind will work. However, clear vinegars will give a more violet result.)

Using a 1-to-4 ratio, violet petals to vinegar, place washed petals in the bottom of a jar. Pour vinegar over them and secure the jar lid tightly. Turn the jar upside down and back again several times to make sure the petals are fully immersed in the vinegar. In three or four days strain out the petals from the liquid. Rebottle the vinegar. (May be stored in a cool dry place for up to a year.)

The sauce will be very thick. Add the vermouth & stock to thin it out. You can always add another tablespoon if you want the sauce even thinner. Add salt and white pepper to taste and serve. Best eaten fresh.

Mulberry Lemonade

200 g Mulberries

¼ cup Powdered sugar

2 tbsp Lemon juice

500 ml Club soda

Ice cubes

Mint for garnishing

Add mulberries in a blender and blend to make a smooth puree.

Add the puree in a bowl and add sugar and lemon juice and mix well.

Transfer the puree in 2 serving glasses.

Top the glasses with club soda.

Garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately.

Garlic Scape & New Potato Dip

5 small new potatoes peeled and diced

3 garlic scapes chopped

up to 1/3 c mayonnaise

1/2 t salt (add more salt and pepper to taste)

Boil the potatoes until very soft and drain well. Transfer to a food processor fitter with the steel blade.

Without waiting for the potatoes to cool, add the remaining ingredients. Whip until very smooth using the food processor.

Cover tightly and chill until ready to serve.

Tibetan Hot Sauce

(Don’t stress too much over your cuts and slices. After you cook all the ingredients down, you will put them in the food processor and blend them.)

1 medium onion, peeled, cut in half, and sliced very thin

2 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 Tbsp cilantro, roughly chopped

2 stalks green onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly chopped

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup dried red peppers (You can adjust the spiciness of this recipe by using less red pepper and/or more of the other ingredients.),

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

Using a medium sized pan, heat oil on high heat. Cook garlic for a few seconds, stirring in onion slices and frying for another minute. Add celery, red peppers and cook for another minute. Add tomato and cook for another minute. Stir in cilantro, green onion, and salt. Cover and cook for about 3 minutes.

Ingredients should be cooked down. If not, cook for another minute. Remove from heat and allow to cool for three minutes. Place ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend. Keep it as chunky or make it as smooth as you like.

Sweet & Salty Peaches

4 ripe peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced.

½ cup fresh ricotta cheese

¼ cup toasted nuts (walnuts or pecan are my favorites. But cashews or almonds are also delicious.)

A Drizzle: Sorghum, honey, or maple syrup. Something local.

Flaky salt for finish, Maldon or Kosher salt is preferred.

Arrange peaches on plate or plates, in a fan shape so that the belly of each peach is showing slightly. Plate at least 2 tablespoons of ricotta in the center of each plate. Sprinkle nuts around the peaches. Drizzle honey, sorghum, or syrup over the top of the plate and sprinkle with salt. Serve immediately.

Perfect BLT

Make two sandwiches, in case you feel like sharing or just know you will need a second.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Pan spray

8 slices of bacon

8 oz good quality mayo

1 cup loosely packed basil, finely diced.

¼ tsp fresh pepper

4 slices of sturdy bread

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp pickle juice

salt , to taste

Lettuce choice

2 heirloom tomatoes, will vary according to size and preference

Using a large oven tray, line with parchment paper or spray with pam spray. Lay bacon on pan so that it is spread out and not laying on top of eachother. Bake until golden brown. Cook on top of a cooking cooling rack for extra crispness. Remove bacon from pan.

Place bread face down on the tray and cook for 7-10 minutes, or until desired golden brown has been achieved. This will allow the bacon juice to really soak into the bread.

While toasting, add garlic and basil to mayo. Add desired amount of salt and pepper and mix. You can use plain mayo, but this is a simple way to really accentuate the tomatoes.

In a separate bowl, mix pickle juice, a spray of pan spray, and desired salt and pepper amount. Mix, then add lettuce. Mix again. This dressing should lightly but thoroughly coat the greens.

Slice tomatoes and salt. I know tomatoes are salty already, but they still need to be salted.

Take bread slices and spread mayo mix generously on each slice of bread that had been face down in the bacon juice cooking. The mayo will also sink in the bread, so don’t worry if it feels a little extra heavy

Layer lettuce on two slices of bread, spread bacon on top of those two slices. Break the bacon pieces apart if you need to or if they are too long. Layer the sliced tomatoes on top of the bacon and add more of the mixed lettuce greens. Top with two remaining pieces of bread.

If you prefer, slice in half. Sometimes it’s easier to just eat it whole!

Chocolate or Butterscotch Pie

Filling:

1 cup dark brown sugar, finely packed

5 Tbsp cornstarch

1 ½ cup milk

7 heaping iced tea spoonfuls of cocoa (Don’t use it if making butterscotch pie.)

2 Tbsp butter, cut into inch squares

2 egg yolks, beaten

1 tsp vanilla

Put brown sugar in an iron skillet and cook on low heat and stir. Watch.

Mix cornstarch and milk in a sauce pan and stir. Heat on low.

Turn heat up higher on sugar; let it become crumbly and moist. Add milk and cornstarch mixture, stirring as you add. Put the burner on low and keep stirring.

Pour beaten yolks into milk mixture. Keep stirring until thick. Add butter. Beat mixture really hard. It will get glossy. Let cool. Add vanilla. Turn into baked pie crust.

Meringue Topper:

3 egg whites

1 iced tea-spoonful white vinegar

6 scant Tbsp sugar (2 scant Tbsp per egg)

Beat egg whites and white vinegar to form white peaks. Fold sugar into the mix.

Spread onto pie filling. Bake at 350 degrees on the bottom rack of the oven. Put a pan under the pie to help avoid any over baking of the bottom. Turn the pie. Bake until the meringue is golden.

Pawpaw Pudding

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 1/2 cups ice cold water

1 package instant vanilla pudding mix

3 cups heavy cream

1 12-ounce box Nabisco Nilla Wafers

5 cups sliced pawpaws, sliced as best you can. Scoops will also work.

In a medium bowl, beat together sweetened condensed milk and water with a whisk until well combined, about 1 minute. Add the pudding mix and beat until mixture thickens slightly, about 2 minutes. Cover pudding and let it set in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours and up to overnight.

In a large bowl, whip heavy cream with a whisk until stiff peaks form, about 4 minutes. Fold in pudding mixture.

In a large bowl (or individual parfait glasses) assemble the pudding. First, lay one third of Nilla Wafers across the bottom of the bowl. Top with one third of the pawpaws. Cover with one third of the pudding mixture. Continue with two more layers, reserving a few Nilla wafers to lay across the top as garnish.

Let pudding set in the refrigerator for at least two hours before serving. Can be made the day ahead but best served quickly as pawpaws will turn.

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com).