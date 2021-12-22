As we begin to close down the year, with the Christmas and the New Year’s finish line quickly approaching, I wanted to roll out an update from Mason County Fiscal Court. As many of you have commented on, we’ve been quite busy this year with all the ‘Big Things Happening’ in Mason County Kentucky and with Mason County Fiscal Court. We’ve continued our upward trajectory of positive momentum: from new businesses, ribbon cuttings and hiring events to announced investments in water, wastewater and other infrastructure to new training programs such as MCTC’s Aviation Maintenance Program which will empower Mason County citizens with careers, not just jobs. Even in the face of a continuous covid threat, Mason County has moved the needle in a positive direction. Considering all the positive news and announcements, no local initiative is more important to our future than our county-wide broadband initiative.

If covid has taught us anything, it’s obvious that broadband and e-connectivity is imperative to today’s world. From our work life, to social life and everywhere in between, having adequate broadband speed, capacity and ‘e-connectivity’ is critical to moving us forward as a community. Inadequate broadband can cripple communities straining to progress forward, in healthcare, economic development, talent attraction and retention – every measurable facet. In fact, both Mayor Cotterill and I agree that ensuring adequate broadband in Maysville and Mason County is as important as other common utilities such as clean water and electric.

To that end, Mason County Fiscal Court, in partnership with the City of Maysville, has been working with our consultant, CTC Technology to better understand and increase our broadband capacity and e-connectivity. Earlier this year, CTC analyzed and inventoried all telecom and broadband equipment, poles and capacities within Mason County, traveling every mile of road, to develop for the first time, an accurate accounting of our combined broadband inventory within the county, from all providers. Utilizing that data, CTC developed and designed what would be the most effective system covering Mason County, with an estimated cost of $68 Million if built new from the ground up.

Utilizing the data collected from the ‘inventory phase’, a few days ago we released a Request for Proposals (RFP) to all local and national providers asking for their best proposal with costs to serve all residents, businesses and structures in Mason County. For the first time ever, these providers will have an accurate accounting of all assets already on the ground in Mason County. Providers will incorporate this data to propose their most effective design going forward to ensure ‘future proof’ broadband services across Mason County. We are hopeful, given the assets already installed in Mason County, costs for this proposal will be 1/10th of the price tag to build new.

On January 17th at 4pm, we’ll open the proposals and with CTC’s expertise, identify which proposal(s) provide the best service, capacity, speed and reliability for our community. We’ll work with the provider(s) to identify cost savings and reduce expenses, to ultimately develop the most cost-effective plan to ensure Mason County has the broadband infrastructure and capacity needed to compete in today’s world. Building on assets already installed in Mason County, we’ll work with our teammate CTC to help provider(s) reduce the overall cost while still ensuring a ‘future-proof’ broadband system for Mason County, Maysville and all of our combined communities.

Once we have their best estimate, we will work with the provider(s), CTC, Buffalo Trace Area Development District and others to submit for federal and state grant support such as the state’s broadband fund or USDA Rural Development’s ReConnect Grant/Loan Program. For these grant opportunities, we will leverage our federal ARPA funding, utilizing it for matching funds, if needed.

As a community, we are already seeing increased momentum and investment in the broadband arena. Windstream announced a multi-million-dollar investment eighteen months ago. Recently, Charter/Spectrum announced their intentions to begin offering service in Mason County. Our own Performance Broadband/Limestone has been upgrading its infrastructure and applying for grants. We’ve seen AT&T crews installing additional fiber on US 68. While we have seen positive movement, our County-Wide Broadband Initiative will ensure our infrastructure is not only improved but ‘future-proof’, enabling higher than nationally-defined broadband speeds of 25/10 Mbps.

For the first time, we’ve recruited partners with the needed expertise to assist us in CTC Technology. With their help, Mason County will be able to make the ‘business case’ to entice these providers to invest here. Without the provided data from CTC, we’re in a long line of communities just asking for services with no verifiable data to back that up. The Request for Proposals for broadband services in today’s Ledger Independent is yet another indication of the positive momentum we’re building in Mason County. With today’s RFP, we are one step closer to ensuring Big Things continue to Happen in Mason County.

As Christmas and New Years Day approaches, let me close by saying how excited I am for our future here in Mason County. We’ve had a remarkable year, even in-spite of the covid pandemic, with new businesses, resources, and announcements. Given that however, we still have several hurdles to jump and mountains to climb with no initiative more important than ensuring Mason County has ‘future-proof’ broadband capacity. Mayor Cotterill and I believe our friends with CTC Technology and our county-wide broadband initiative is the best roadmap to ensuring that future for all Mason Countians. I hope this column has made our broadband strategy a bit easier to understand for all citizens and allow me to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.