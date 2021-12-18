The former Cincinnati Enquirer building at 617 Vine Street is now home to The Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites hotels.

Embedded in the floor of the former Cincinnati Enquirer building is a brass marker.

The former Cincinnati Enquirer building, now two hotels, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Polished black and gray marble floors, shimmering bronze elevator doors and meticulously painted ornate ceilings. The first-floor lobby of The Enquirer Building at 617 Vine Street in Cincinnati may look the same as it did when the newspaper was housed under its roof, but its function has shifted.

No longer home to the newspaper publication, it now hosts travelers in the form of two hotels, a Hampton Inn and a Homewood Suites.

Opened in early 2015, the two Hilton hotels share the ground-floor lobby, as well as the next two floors. Although they have separate registration and breakfast areas, other amenities are shared: a fitness room, a recreation room, a bar, a library and conference rooms.

The suites, situated on the fourth through eighth floors, are spacious and designed to accommodate travelers on extended stays. The hotel rooms are located on the top floors.

Original windows facing Vine on the first four floors remain. The thematic decor throughout pays homage to not just the newspaper, but also to the city of Cincinnati.

Designed by architects Lockwood, Greene and Company, the 14-story limestone building was built in the early 1900s.

Entrance to the building is gained on the ground floor, and a grand staircase or elevators may be used to access the second story, which functioned as the advertising and marketing area for the newspaper.

At one time, the building housed both the printing operation and the offices. In 1979, the paper’s printing location moved to the intersection of Western Avenue and Liberty Street. The offices followed, moving in 1992 to Elm Street.

In recognition of the building’s architecture and historical significance, it earned a spot on the US Register of National Historic Places.

And thanks to its location, it’s conveniently within walking distance of many downtown attractions, including several restaurants, Fountain Square, and the Aronoff Center for the Arts.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at marj.appelman@gmail.com.)