Something Icky This Way Comes

December 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

“The itsy bitsy spider crawled up the water spout.

Down came the rain, and washed the spider out.

Out came the sun, and dried up all the rain,

and the itsy bitsy spider went up the spout again.”

Sure, the itsy bitsy spider is cute in the nursery rhyme. That’s how they always start – small and cute. But in the same manner that cuddly kittens grow up to be cats, spiders develop into the stuff of nightmares.

My extreme unease about spiders developed early in life. I was at our blue-painted home in Orangeburg (I will explain that sometime), going outside by the basement exit.

As I was opening the door, I looked up, and there it was. A spider. Probably not a tarantula, but everything looks bigger when you are a little kid.

And, as children do upon seeing creepy spiders, I screamed. At the precise moment the arachnid released from its web and fell into my mouth. That’s right – I ate a spider.

One would think that, as in the comics, I would have absorbed the creature’s powers. Yet instead of heightened senses, I only got a heightened fear of spiders, a trait which has remained with me longer than my hairline.

The 1990 film “Arachnophobia” did not help, either. A deadly tropical spider hops a ride to a bucolic western American town, where it mates with local critters to create a billion super-poisonous offspring. Sleep tight!

Having always eschewed the out of doors, believing that Nature hates humans, I thought I had found an equitable agreement with my nemesis. They could rule the out of doors, while the indoors would be my domain.

Spiders, however, are no respecters of persons. I truly believe they have a vendetta against Yours Truly. Like the schoolyard bully that loves to jump out from behind a wall to startle you, these eight-legged terrorists pop up at the most inopportune times and places, obviously with the intent of causing one’s (my) heart to stop.

How else would you explain preparing to go to bed, only to see a spider the size of a baseball clinging to the wall, laughing in malevolent glee?

Okay. The maniacal laughter was for dramatic effect, but the spider was real. I slept on the couch for a week after that.

On a similar note, when are you the most vulnerable? In the altogether, naturally, preparing for a relaxing hot bath. Until you look at the tub, where a spider the size of a guinea pig stands, defiantly daring you to expose yourself (pun intended) and take a soak. Okay, it was only the size of a hamster, but you get my meaning.

For the record, I honor my side of the Spider Accords, going out of doors only to commute to work. But, like “Star Trek” Klingons, the arachnids breach the treaty, regularly crossing the agreed-upon borders to rain terror upon the land. By which I mean my home.

Will there ever be peace between me and the eight-legged horde? I guess anything is possible. I mean, The Police got back together. But be sure I will employ the philosophy of President Ronald Reagan when engaging with the Russians: trust, but verify.

