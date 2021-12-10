Thanksgiving for most all of us was a little bit different this year. For many people, it meant larger groups gathering than the last year had allowed. Some of us traveled to visit family or friends in other parts of the state and country. And for others it may have meant just enjoying foods and frolic last year couldn’t entertain.

Last week’s holiday had my family and I traveling to the northeast region of the United States. My father grew up in Albany, New York for the first quarter of his life. He died a little over seven years ago in his Kentucky home. We hadn’t been back together in that part of the country for close to a decade. Some of us flew and other’s drove. We met in Albany and ventured through Ithaca, Lake George, Buffalo and Saratoga Springs, New York. Some of my father’s favorite towns. All had one key characteristic he would have loved, good food. Specifically Jewish delicatessen or deli’s. Each day we would wake up and go for coffee, bagels and some sort of breakfast nosh (snack). Sometimes twice a day. At one point I jokingly called it a tour of “lox” because I had eaten so much smoked salmon in every town. My father would have been thrilled.

It wasn’t just salted meats, caffeine and latkes. Sometimes you just need a sweet treat. Muffins, cakes, cookies, they had it all. Each spot was a little bit different depending on the owner’s background. Some spots were larger than others, but they were all locally owned and operated with a charm that commercial eateries simply can’t hold a candle to.

Although each eatery was slightly different from the next they featured some delicacies true to the theme and style of the region. One sweet nosh could be found by the side of the cash register in almost every restaurant. The decadent and modest “black & white cookie.”

The joy of the black and white cookie is you get the best of both worlds, chocolate and vanilla icing. My cousin from Boston joked you could tell what part of the country a person was from depending on how they ate the cookie. She recently had taken a Kentucky friend to Boston to meet the family and realized how true this was. Our family had traditionally eaten both sides, unbeknownst to the friend he sliced across the chocolate and left the vanilla. “Noooooo,” she recalled when telling me the story. “The joy of the cookie is getting both bites, you can’t just take all of the chocolate or take all the vanilla.”

Technically, the black-and-white is not a cookie but a drop cake. The batter resembles the batter for a cupcake, with a little extra flour so that the dough does not run all over the place when it is dropped, dollop by dollop, on the baking sheet. Originating with New York City bakers who used the leftover batter from baking cakes. The trick was to add enough flour so the batter held a shape, but not so much that the cookie became dry, which is a common problem. Once baked, it is iced with chocolate and vanilla fondant frosting.

After returning from New York I have certainly brought with me a few cravings I’d like to recreate closer to home. I had an idea how many different styles there were to the cookie. As I investigated recipes for the famous cookie I was overcome with the massive amount of websites and even blogs also dedicated to this journey. Everybody was looking for something different in their cookie experience, but most were looking for a memory, something that would take them back to a place or time that filled them with joy.

Today’s recipe is this deliciously simple and decadent cookie. Don’t be deterred. The cookie was surprisingly simple to make. For starters the dough doesn’t have to be refrigerated ahead of time. It is activated as soon as it becomes wet. But you can make the cookies and freeze them for 3 months, frosted or plain. Perfect for any occasion, but a little extra fun for day to day delight.

Good luck and enjoy!

Black and White Cookies

(Traditionally a larger cookie, I prefer them a bit smaller when serving with multiple dessert items. Play around and see how you prefer your cookie. You can even make them in a variety of sizes. This recipe made about 30 three inch cookies and about 13-15 five inch cookies.)

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Cookies:

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour (or more as needed, you want your dough to be thick but not stiff)

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

10 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

⅓ cup full-fat sour cream, at room temperature

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl. Set aside.

In a large bowl using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar together on medium-high speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla extract, and beat on high speed until combined, about 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl and beat again as needed to combine. Reduce to low speed and add the dry ingredients in 3 additions, alternating with the sour cream. Beat everything on low until combined and no pockets of flour remain. Batter is extremely thick.

Using a greased 1/4-cup dry measuring cup, drop mounds of dough 4 inches apart on prepared baking sheets— 6 cookies per sheet. Bake for 16-18 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before icing.

NOTE: Don’t worry if the cookies curve out a little extra. You aren’t going to decorate that side but the flat underside that was baking against the sheet.

Chocolate and Vanilla Icings:

5 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted

7 Tbsp whole milk, divided

2 Tbsp light corn syrup

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

3 Tbsp unsweetened natural or dutch-process cocoa powder*

Mixing the Icing: Whisk the confectioners’ sugar, 6 Tbsp milk, the corn syrup, vanilla extract, and salt together in a medium bowl. Transfer 1 cup to a separate bowl, add the remaining Tbsp of milk and the cocoa powder. Whisk until combined.

Spread vanilla icing onto half of the cookies— the flat side. Refrigerate for 15 minutes or until set so that the icings do not bleed into each other. Spread chocolate icing onto the other side and allow the icing to set completely, about 1 hour, before serving.

Today’s recipes and photos are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com).