A Heartfelt Letter To Saint Nick

I know I am late, but I think if I get my letter to Santa in the mail today, it should have plenty of time to make it to the North Pole.

Dear Santa, my name is Bobby. I’d like to skip the “was I a good boy or bad boy” portion of this letter because, to be honest, the concept of goodness is totally subjective, and while I respect your ability to determine a person’s gift-worthiness, I don’t think you have enough access to my activities over the course of a year to make the call on whether I land on the “nice” list or not.

So, let’s get right to the reason of my Christmas missive: I have a small handful of requests that I would like to see fulfilled for the holiday season. Starting with one that I think should be a layup for a giftmaster as talented as yourself. I would like the hair on top of my head back. I mean, if hair is able to sprout out of my ears, surely a small redirection of those wayward follicles back to where they belong would be a snap.

Next, I would like to have six-pack abs. I’ve talked before about being in shape – that is, if you consider “round” a shape. However, I was thinking more along the lines of Chris Hemsworth instead of Chris Christie. Yes, I know a little diet and exercise go a long way, but in today’s age of instant gratification, I feel that a prolonged regimen of workouts and rice cakes would be in poor taste.

The next one might seem a little selfish, Santa, and could require more effort. I would like a DeLorean. Yes, like in the “Back to the Future” movies. Aside from the cool look, the car featured a stainless steel body. I have never had a vehicle that didn’t rust, and would just like to see how it feels.

The next item on my wish list involves a little cosmetic work on my right ring finger. Mom shut the car door on it when I was little, and ever since the fingernail has been kind of wonky. I would like you to make the nail normal, so I can clip my nails without worrying about cutting into the painful quick. Imagine bamboo shoots run into your fingernails, but in reverse.

And finally, Santa, it’s a small thing, and I feel kind of embarrassed even mentioning it. I have always hated my knees. They are knobby, even by knobby knee standards. Can I get a pair of more aesthetically pleasing knees? Sure, I am a little bit past swimsuit-wearing age, but a least I won’t cringe every time I put on a pair of socks.

It’s funny, asking you for things I could attain myself. Except for the knees thing. Kind of selfish, when you think about it. So, Santa, I would like to amend my request. Please give an extra helping of peace and happiness to everyone this year. Goodness knows the world could use it.

