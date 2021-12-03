What is your favorite Christmas movie? Sure, you can go for the low-hanging cinematic fruit like “Miracle on 34th Street” or the execrable “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
Such treacle is the reason I eschew standard holiday fare and lean toward Yuletide films with more substance, like “Die Hard” and “Lethal Weapon.” Allow me to state my case.
Of course, when you examine “34th Street,” the film not only starred Natalie Wood as a tot, but also featured one of the first cases of product placement, with department stores Macys and Gimbels getting more screen time than Santa Claus. Not to mention a delightful cameo from “I Love Lucy’s” Fred Mertz.
“Wonderful Life” is, for the bulk of the movie, anything but jolly. Businessman James Stewart is shown by an angel what life would have been like without him (Stewart) in it. Think your Aunt’s home movies, without the cinematic quality one would expect from a film shot by your Mother’s sister.
You can keep your Christmas Vacation, The Santa Clause and Home Alone. And Elf, to boot. They all lack the gravitas of lone policeman John McClane, trying his best to save a company Christmas party from a rogue’s gallery. Or suddenly single police sergeant Martin Riggs relearning what the concept of family is thanks to his new partner and a psychotic paramilitary squad. Follow my thinking.
My holiday movie selections skip the green bean casserole of standard flicks and go straight to the dessert.
“Die Hard” is the embodiment of the Yuletide season, with New York policeman John McClane flying to the West Coast to meet his estranged wife for a holiday celebration at her job. That is when things take a bad turn. Like the Uncle who argues politics over Christmas dinner, a group of criminals led by the best villain to ever grace the silver screen (Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber) hijack the party, bent on enriching themselves with bearer bonds sitting behind the company’s standard state-of-the-art security system.
It takes the brain, brawn, and bare feet of McClane to defeat the bad guys, saving Christmas not only for his wife, but also the score of office revelers held captive at Nakatomi Plaza. Yippee-Kay-Yay, indeed.
“Lethal Weapon” is the tale of widower cop Martin Riggs, assigned to partner with family man Roger Murtaugh. When faced with a drug running paramilitary team causing havoc during the holiday season, the pair gift the bad guys with a whooping. Too old for this stuff? Ho. Ho. Ho.
If there is to be a lesson learned from my choice in holiday movies, it is that the properly motivated person will ensure the season will be merry and bright, in spite of the odds.
Unlike the mopey folk in a lot of the traditional Yuletide fare, the people in more modern tales risk life and limb to ensure Christmas will come as scheduled. Even if it takes blowing up a helipad. Or a house. Or a car.
But, we’re getting off topic. In a time often typified by pages of brag letters disguised as Christmas cards, and presents being weaponized in a competition for affection, isn’t it nice to know that there are some people out in the world who are willing to fight off terrorists in order to make your holiday bright?
The moral of the story? Cinematic superheroes are nice. But they cannot compare to our real life, front line responders, whether they wear military, police, fire, or health care uniforms. Behind the masks are the real heroes in our world. Please be sure and thank them the next time one crosses your path.