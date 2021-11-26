Ho Ho Hold Your Horses On The Holidays

Don’t forget, today is Small Business Saturday. We have a great selection of shops full of items perfect for the special someones on your gift list. From Maysvilleopoly to books by local authors, you can find presents with a regional flavor to not only please, but also remind the world that Maysville is the center of the known universe. Now, on to today’s regularly scheduled column:
I hope you are wide awake from Thursday’s tryptophan-induced food coma and survived yesterday’s Black Friday battle royale. It’s time now to start seriously thinking about Christmas seriously.
Blogger “Classy Warfare” hit the nail on the head when they tweeted, “The War on Christmas cannot end until Christmas stops its illegal occupation of November. I am calling on the Claus regime to return to the borders agreed upon in the Black Friday Agreement.”
I know that it’s the Hap Hap Happiest Season of All, and that we should all treat our fellow humans like it is Christmas every day of the year. But, can’t we rein in the pomp and pageantry of the Yuletide holiday until after Thanksgiving?
Sure, I am a couple of days late in whining about the whole holiday process, but better late than never.
Between trying to obtain the Unobtainable Gift for your loved ones and washing the sugar from the saccharine fed to you by the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie overload (which starts in July) off your hands, when does one find the time to savor the rest of the year?
Whew! That run-on sentence kind of winded me. Like the stress that this time of year brings. But, I digress. Where was I? Oh, yeah. The holiday hijacking by Christmas of the rest of the year.
I enjoy the Yuletide season as much as anyone. But I also like Saint Patrick’s Day, the Fourth of July and especially Halloween. In their own time.
Please don’t think I am a Grinch for raining on the year-long Christmas parade. But don’t you think that taking a moment to savor the seasons is worth the effort?
Back in the day, my Bride and I started holiday shopping on December 26th. Presents would be wrapped and ready to exchange by Labor Day. The result was spending the entire year buying (or, to be precise, trying to shoe-horn) items we thought would be “perfect” for our family and friends.
Each year, we ended up purchasing fad gifts that were way past their “sell by” date by the time the gift-giving season arrived. Like the time we thought a Billy Big-Mouth Bass was a good present for a fisherman friends of ours. Or the foam brick stress toy we got for my sister.
So, please take a tip from someone who learned the hard way. I hope you spent a little time Thursday between stuffing your face with stuffing and watching the Bills stuff the Saints 31 to 6, and paused to reflect on the season, and the reason we celebrate in the first place.