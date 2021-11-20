Wildlife meets and exceeds expectations at Yellowstone

In Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, the views are beautiful both up close and in the distance.
Taggart Lake provides a perfect reflecting surface for the Tetons at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
A bison and its calf roam in Yellowstone National Park.
Elk graze in the twilight at Grand Teton National Park.
This elk is one of many that can be seen roaming Yellowstone National Park.
A string of headlights pierced the early-morning gray, and traffic crawled past us in the opposite direction. Seven days in Yellowstone and Grand Tetons National Parks had taught us that this precautionary action on the part of the drivers meant one thing: wildlife was likely nearby.
I slowed immediately.
Through the haze, eight chestnut-brown bison, five wide and three deep, trudged toward our vehicle. Among them, four honey-colored calves bumped around like pinballs.
As a steep hill loomed to the right of the road, and a sharp incline bordered the left, the only option for the animals on the move was to travel across the blacktop.
Boxed in by the oncoming traffic, which had finally come to a stop, the animals walked to within inches of our vehicle before threading themselves through the small space now open between us and the first vehicle opposite us.
Once they cleared our vehicle, the bison returned to the lane behind us. The traffic moving towards us resumed its course, and we, too, continued on.
That morning, as my husband and I packed up, loaded the car and headed through the park to the exit, my thoughts were a mixture of anticipatory, yet reflective.
We were moving onto the next leg of our journey, Mt. Rushmore, on one hand. What was yet to come, we wondered?
On the other, we were concluding an unforgettable week. What had we seen? Experienced?
Sharp-edged mountains capped in snow. Valleys blanketed in green grasses and colorful wild blooms. Cool, crashing waterfalls and lakes still thawing from the winter freeze. Steaming geothermal basins.
All the natural beauty protected by the National Park System, we knew we would see and we had. But wildlife? We only hoped.
To increase our chances of encountering the wildlife, we drove to locations like Lamar Valley, where the animals were known to be. But so many times, we didn’t have to make an effort. An elk greeted us outside our room on our first day at Yellowstone. A lone bison slept on the lawn of Lake Lodge. A bear and her cub sauntered onto a path at Yellowstone, surprising us and many others one afternoon. And in the evenings, herds grazed in the distance along the roads we traveled.
Anticipation and reflection: two requisite components of travel. And yet, they each would have to wait. That morning, Yellowstone had even more to offer.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)