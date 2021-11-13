The National Media — A Special Class All Their Own

I spent Veterans Day spitting mad. Well, not exactly spitting, because I spit when I whistle, as well. When I try to whistle, it comes out more as a wheeze. But, I digress.
A blog that I read regularly ran a story about a post put up from CNN in 2018. “We thank soldiers for their service because they devote themselves to protecting our freedoms, and we should,” the post read. “But we should also thank the media for the same reason – especially when the stakes have never been higher.”
I’ll give you a second to clean up the coffee you just sprayed across the breakfast table before I proceed. Ready? Okay. Regardless of your political or philosophical bent, that statement should be considered tasteless. Of course, truth be told, the media has never been known as an entity that fails to overblow its own importance.
The exhumation of that comment is especially galling since it coincides with the retirement of former disgraced NBC news anchor Brian Williams from the network. Williams, you may recall, had a habit of inflating his own impact on news stories he covered.
“The stakes have never been higher?“ Americans spent four years hearing about the looming apocalypse from breathless reporters who went apoplectic with Donald Trump’s every tweet.
During the Trump administration, the Washington Post adopted the whimsical slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” in reference to the President’s penchant for telling what could generously be called whoppers. Yet the media has their own legacy of hubris, hoaxes and half-truths. Ask former CBS news anchor Dan Rather.
Things should be different now. But even though the media’s Presidential preference (allegedly) won the 2020 election, the Chicken Littles of the reportage set still say our country is heading toward warmer climes without a handbasket.
There is a law on the books that covers such shenanigans. President George W. Bush, love him or hate him, in 2005 signed into law the Stolen Valor Act. Under the law, it was illegal to falsely represent oneself as having received any U.S. decoration or medal. President Barack Obama, love him or hate him, signed an updated version into law in 2013.
Surely a national media entity equating themselves with our heroes in the field has to be against the rules. If not that, at least against any sense of propriety.
How seriously the law is taken is questionable, given Senator Richard Blumenthal, back in 2010, admitted he had “misspoken” about his military service during an event in Norwalk, and “might” have done it on other occasions. The distinguished citizenry of Connecticut think little about it, apparently, since Blumenthal has been their Senator since 2011.
You see it every night when you watch the late night talk shows. Mixed in between the celebrities and anti-administration monologues, newscasters from each respective network show up and preen, pretending they are the celebrities they portend to cover.
Long story short: The national media has a job to do, and with some notable exceptions, do it passably. But by no stretch of the imagination is the profession in the same league as our military men and women. Or our first responders