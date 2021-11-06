He will answer

Judith Cooley

“You did not choose Me, but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit- fruit that will last- and so that whatever you ask in My Name, the Father will give you.”

God answers prayers. We know that’s true, but perhaps today we need to be reminded that God still cares and still listens and still acts. Despite what the circumstances look like, God has proven Himself faithful, and we must cling to that fact when things look bleak. God hears our prayers, and He will answer them.

Oh, how I wish I could say I never weary, worry, or wonder about the hardships I weather. I become weary and worn we trials push me down. As I carry the load only He can, I fret and fail in my efforts. I carry, drag, and pull unnecessary burdens before I realize I have left a trail of ruts in my wake. Or maybe I have turned things over in prayer, but the answer in slow in coming. I wane physically and emotionally as I tarry. But the answer will come, just in His good timing.

Worry is a natural human habit, but it’s one that needs to be reprogrammed in the heart and mind. Worry keeps the mind in a cycle of chaos. While worrying, I focus the negatives or the seemingly unchangeables. Prayer reverses this thinking and focuses on the possibilities and creative solutions God thrives in. Prayer places the proper focus on the power that can move mountains rather than the feeling of helplessness.

When I wait for an answer, I wonder at the reason for the hardship, and I wonder how God will see fit to answer my prayer for His glory. I wonder why must I face this challenge (“knowing” that all things are working to bring glory to the Father through our endurance). I wonder what is God teaching me through this. I wonder how will this one day help someone else. I wonder in awe on the mightiness of my God and His miraculous deliverances thus far. I wonder will He do it again. Yes. He will. He will answer again and again and again.

There is power in prayer. God listens, and God answers! Never stop praying, never stop believing. His answers may not be what I hoped or perhaps they will, but the answer will come with clarity in His perfect timing.

“If you ask Me anything in My Name, I will do it.” John 14:14

“I love the Lord, for He heard my voice; He heard my cry for mercy.” Psalm 116:1

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.

