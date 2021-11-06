He will answer

October 29, 2021
This Saturday, Oct. 30, the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is proud to end our Read On program with a World War II encampment presented by Airbourne Reenactors, Inc. They will start at 9 a.m., in front of the museum at 215 Sutton and in front of the PVA office and close their encampment at 5 p.m. They will be presenting the life and diverse aspects of the United States Airborne soldier during 1941-1945. General interaction with the public with MP checkpoint interrogation, paratrooper jump training, weapon displays, demonstrations and drills bringing the historical aspects of World War II to life.
“The paratroopers in World War II were a combination of brave fighting men, taught to survive overwhelming odds and willing to parachute behind enemy lines.” “In World War II, paratroops were a product of new training for a new kind of war. Their graduation ceremony was to jump into Europe and the Pacific to fight against tyranny and Fascism and win.” They were trained to fight in any part of the world in any conditions, in any climate, or in any terrain. Whether it’s a desert environment or snow-capped mountains, paratroopers could fight anywhere. Paratroopers weren’t ordinary soldiers. Their battlefields were behind enemy lines. They dropped silently from the sky; lightly armed, unsupported by tanks and heavy artillery. Paratroopers were to play a decisive part in World War II.
In World War I, Winston Churchill suggested dropping “flying columns” to destroy enemy bridges, factories and sabotage communications. An American officer, Colonel ‘Billy’ Mitchell, devised a plan to actually drop troops by parachute from a British Handley-Page bomber onto the city of Metz. It was canceled because the Armistice was signed. The Russians took an early lead in this field.
“In 1936, 1,200 men in the Red Army, parachuted during maneuvers near Kiev. The watching foreign military attaches were suitably impressed.” The Russians called these troops ‘locust warriors.’ Ironically, despite their pre-war lead in this field, the Russians barely used paratroopers in World War II. Men destined to lead Russian partisan groups were dropped behind German lines. The French had created a battalion of paratroopers in 1939, but it soon disbanded.
As the war approached neither Britain nor America had paratrooper regiments.
“It was the Germans who seized on the potential that paratroopers gave. Such troops fitted in perfectly with Guderian’s vision of lightening war – Blitzkrieg. Göring, as head of the Luftwaffe, formed the first parachute regiments in 1935. The Germans launched what can be classed as the first airborne ‘attack’ on March 12, 1938, when German paratroopers seized and captured an airfield at Wagram in Austria during the take-over of Austria.”
In the attack on Western Europe, “German paratroopers were used in the attack on Norway in May 1940 when they captured air bases at Oslo and Stavanger. In the attack on the Netherlands, German paratroopers played a major role isolating the city of The Hague and in Belgium, they seized vital bridges and took a strategic fort at Eben Emael. One year later, the Germans used paratroopers to attack Crete. This was the first time that paratroopers were given the task of attacking and defeating a complete target.” At the time, it was the largest airborne attack in history.
“Though the island was taken after heavy fighting and the attack passed into military folklore, the Germans took very heavy casualties (25 percent) and Hitler lost faith in this form of attack. On the orders of Hitler, German paratroopers were sent to Russia where they fought as ground troops. However, the British read more into this battle and with the support of Churchill, Britain soon had an airborne division.” Unlike the Germans, the British paratroopers were part of the army. The first planes used were Whitley bombers which had the rear gun turret removed so that paratroopers could jump out of the plane (as opposed to jumping out of a side door).
In America, an airborne brigade was discussed in 1939 by the Chief of Infantry. A parachute test platoon came into being in June 1940 under the control of the Infantry. This platoon was headed by Major William Lee.
“In the autumn of 1940, a parachute battalion was created in America and a parachute school was founded at Fort Benning in Georgia. The Americans, like the British, experimented with the use of gliders to deliver their men to a drop zone. On many occasions, paratroopers were used as normal infantrymen. This happened in both the European conflict as well as in the Pacific. During the Battle of the Bulge, Eisenhower used three airborne divisions as infantry units to fight off the German counter-offensives. In the Philippines, the US 11th Airborne Division fought as regular infantrymen.”
Paratroopers were vital in the initial attacks by the Allies at D-Day. In order to give the Allied invasion fleet the best chance at victory on the beaches of Normandy, German forces needed to be distracted and directed away from the invasion site. To do so, they came up with “Operation Titanic.” It was a plan where hundreds of dummy paratroopers, known as “Ruperts”, were dropped many miles east of the site to lure German firepower. The dummies were dressed in uniforms, including boots and helmets. In addition to the parachutes strapped to their burlap backs, each Rupert carried recordings of gunfire and exploding mortar rounds to add to the authenticity of the simulated air attack. To ensure things went as planned a team of human paratroopers from the British Special Air Service plummeted to the ground alongside their cloth counterparts. The D-Day invasion also began with a dangerous attack by American paratroopers.
“Dropped behind enemy lines to soften up the German troops and to secure needed targets, the paratroopers knew that if the accompanying assault by sea failed — there would be no rescue.”
There is always a heavy price to pay for war, which is ultimately paid by all of humanity. Through this month of October focusing on our Read On book, The Nightingale, we have focused on the war and the price that many men and women have paid for our freedom. Exactly what the world would be like now if we hadn’t won the war, I cannot say. We at the museum wanted to show our appreciation to those brave women and men in all parts of the world, in the military, as civilian volunteers and as helpers of the cause to defeat tyranny.
