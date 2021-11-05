November 5, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Last boat ride of the summer. Submitted by Teresa Abbott

Last boat ride of the summer.

Submitted by Teresa Abbott

<p>Kaye Browning is shown providing a two-hour Zoom presentation on “The History of Miniatures” to an OLLI group, as requested by Terry Svrinivasin.</p> <p>Submitted by Lou Browning</p>

Kaye Browning is shown providing a two-hour Zoom presentation on “The History of Miniatures” to an OLLI group, as requested by Terry Svrinivasin.

Submitted by Lou Browning

<p>Lighting up the sky.</p> <p>Submitted by Jerry Hafer</p>

Lighting up the sky.

Submitted by Jerry Hafer

<p>In conjunction with the Regional Prevention Center, Maysville Police Department Community Liaison Chris Neal presents Too Good for Drugs, a life skills and drug prevention program, to Mason County High School students.</p> <p>Submitted by Marjorie Appelman</p>

In conjunction with the Regional Prevention Center, Maysville Police Department Community Liaison Chris Neal presents Too Good for Drugs, a life skills and drug prevention program, to Mason County High School students.

Submitted by Marjorie Appelman

<p>Patrick Kent fires a M3A1 “grease gun” during the 502nd PIR, Company B Living History Group’s World War II encampment and weapons’ demonstration held in front of the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021</p> <p>Submitted by Tim Dever</p>

Patrick Kent fires a M3A1 “grease gun” during the 502nd PIR, Company B Living History Group’s World War II encampment and weapons’ demonstration held in front of the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

Submitted by Tim Dever

<p>There’s a fungus among us.</p> <p>Submitted by Marcus Bess</p>

There’s a fungus among us.

Submitted by Marcus Bess

<p>Lou Browning and his son, Pearce Browning, stand beside a World War II-era Jeep last weekend during the KYGMC encampment in conjunction with Read On! Pearce brought the Korean War era U S Army service cap, with its 1<sup>st</sup> Lt.’s silver bar that Lou Browning is wearing. The cap will be donated to KYGMC to be a part of its historical collection. Lou Browning served in the US Army from 1954-1956.</p> <p>Submitted by Tandy Floyd, KYGMC</p>

Lou Browning and his son, Pearce Browning, stand beside a World War II-era Jeep last weekend during the KYGMC encampment in conjunction with Read On! Pearce brought the Korean War era U S Army service cap, with its 1st Lt.’s silver bar that Lou Browning is wearing. The cap will be donated to KYGMC to be a part of its historical collection. Lou Browning served in the US Army from 1954-1956.

Submitted by Tandy Floyd, KYGMC

<p>Three local students represented Mason County Farm Bureau at the recent Kentucky Farm Bureau District 9 Outstanding Youth and Variety Contest held recently in Flemingsburg. The students include Samuel Porter, St. Patrick High School: Annelise Prodent, St. Patrick School: and Haley Polley, Mason County High School.</p> <p>Submitted by Mike Walton</p>

Three local students represented Mason County Farm Bureau at the recent Kentucky Farm Bureau District 9 Outstanding Youth and Variety Contest held recently in Flemingsburg. The students include Samuel Porter, St. Patrick High School: Annelise Prodent, St. Patrick School: and Haley Polley, Mason County High School.

Submitted by Mike Walton

Last boat ride of the summer.

Submitted by Teresa Abbott

Kaye Browning is shown providing a two-hour Zoom presentation on “The History of Miniatures” to an OLLI group, as requested by Terry Svrinivasin.

Submitted by Lou Browning

Lighting up the sky.

Submitted by Jerry Hafer

In conjunction with the Regional Prevention Center, Maysville Police Department Community Liaison Chris Neal presents Too Good for Drugs, a life skills and drug prevention program, to Mason County High School students.

Submitted by Marjorie Appelman

Patrick Kent fires a M3A1 “grease gun” during the 502nd PIR, Company B Living History Group’s World War II encampment and weapons’ demonstration held in front of the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

Submitted by Tim Dever

There’s a fungus among us.

Submitted by Marcus Bess

Lou Browning and his son, Pearce Browning, stand beside a World War II-era Jeep last weekend during the KYGMC encampment in conjunction with Read On! Pearce brought the Korean War era U S Army service cap, with its 1st Lt.’s silver bar that Lou Browning is wearing. The cap will be donated to KYGMC to be a part of its historical collection. Lou Browning served in the US Army from 1954-1956.

Submitted by Tandy Floyd, KYGMC

Three local students represented Mason County Farm Bureau at the recent Kentucky Farm Bureau District 9 Outstanding Youth and Variety Contest held recently in Flemingsburg. The students include Samuel Porter, St. Patrick High School: Annelise Prodent, St. Patrick School: and Haley Polley, Mason County High School.

Submitted by Mike Walton

Trending Recipes