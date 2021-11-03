Wayback Wednesday

November 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
1956 Tollesboro High cheerleaders, left to right, Joy Frye, Phyllis Osborne, Lou Ann Poynter, Sandra Hendrickson, and Carol McDonal.

