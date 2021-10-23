It Isn’t The Cough That Carries You Off*

Halloween is a week away. Since it is my favorite holiday of the year, I thought I would continue my tradition of sharing some of the more unique spooky stories and tales from the dark recesses of the Web.
At first I considered a series of vampire puns, but they sucked. So, in the spirit of last year’s Two Sentence Horror Stories, I unearthed these morbid morsels, weighing in at only six words apiece. Perfect for the Twitter generation. Here we go!
“Attention all passengers! Please remain calm.” “Such beautiful eyes. I kept them.” “Fresh Meat For Sale: Uninfected Male.” “I screamed. My reflection watched, smiling.” “I’m still awake. Please notice, Doctor.”
“The faceless men wait patiently outside.” “It knows you can see it.” “We’re sorry. The maggots have spread.” “He looked up, and it smiled.” “All around us … they are waiting.”
“Someone’s knocking. On the closet door.” “Feel them crawl beneath your skin.” “‘What’s for dinner,’ I asked.” ’You.’” “Anesthesia wore off during the operation.” “All I heard was it breathing.”
“He whispered ’choose.’ Each one begged.” ”Not all the shadows were familiar.” “The only survivor heard horrible laughter.” “He smiled through his rigor mortis.” “Found a pulse, but no head.”
“Stop screaming. Your flesh is tasty.” “You woke up suddenly, buried alive.” “They were not barking at thunder.” “Her heart stopped. She did not.” “It enjoys watching while you sleep.”
“I just saw my reflection blink.” “Then my shadow stepped even closer.” “Swimming, when something touched my foot.” “Landed on moon. It is hatching.” “The door opens. Empty. Footsteps approach.”
“Aneurysms will kill quickly and randomly.” “Grampa says he hates his coffin.” “Sorry I missed you! Signed, Death.” “We should have buried him deeper.” “’One guess left,’ said the puppet.”
“The spiders love your warm bed.” “Abducted, can’t see, and biting begins.” “Scratching sounds are under your bed.” “You might not ever wake up.” “Any second, your heart could stop.”
“I thought everyone could hear them.” “I’m alone. Who opened the door?” “Swimming deeper to reach the surface.” “I swear that door was closed.” “Alone in bed. The blanket shifts.”
“No one will remember you existed.” “’Beautiful eyes.’ ’Thanks. I collect them.’” “My skeleton was still mostly inside.” “‘Goodnight,’ he cooed, knife dripping scarlet.” “The darkness never brightens, but stays.”
“When you remember, you will scream.” “The eyes on the potato blinked.” “All alone she heard her name.” “She smiled. Her reflection did not.” “No signal. Landline dead. Phone rings.”
“The anesthetic’s effects are not complete.” “I still remember your first death.” “Daddy, why isn’t your reflection moving?” “You’re wrong, it wasn’t a dream.” “Death, sadly, was not an exit.”
Personally, I think these dark thoughts would be enough to tide you over. Sadly, ours has become a more cynical society, so I dug deep to find themes to stab at the most jaded heart. Read on.
“We’re updating our Terms of Service.” “You may now start the exam.” “Everyone can see your browsing history.” “Donald Trump is your biological dad.” “Wore complicated costume. Impossible to pee.”
And we have time for one final chill. “2021: It’s just 2020 Part 2.” I’m shivering just thinking about it. Until next time, Boys and Ghouls, keep thinking those creepy thoughts!
*It’s the coffin they carry you off in.