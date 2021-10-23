Cargo Ships – America’s old jobs floating at sea

“Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” James 5:16

I find there is something inherently beautiful in the intimate act of sharing your burdens and your brokenness, with another person of faith, in complete, unabashed honesty. God is a God of healing, reconciliation, hope, and freedom. Sin festers in secret. Hurt thrives in silence. And, destruction lurks in the unspoken.

This should be prefaced by saying: one must truly understand he whom he entrusts his life and his wellbeing and his very essence to. It is of dire importance. The dear and precious parts of your being should be shared with one who will point you to God and encourage you, not with one who will disseminate your secrets and broadcast your hurts.

Society has trained us to believe certain lies. Lies like: You shouldn’t struggle. Period. You shouldn’t feel sad because there are ways to distract yourself. You shouldn’t show hurt-don’t cry and put on a smile. And, if you feel broken, you definitely shouldn’t tell anyone about it. These are lies designed by the Devil and perpetuated to keep us isolated in an individual misery. The Devil wants to destroy us, keep us wrapped in darkness, but God wants to free us and have us walk in the light.

The Chinese art of Kintsugi takes pottery that has been broken and repairs it with a lacquer resin mixed powdered gold, silver, platinum, copper, or bronze, and the repaired piece is valued all the more because the resulting piece is stunningly unique. This practice shows that the vulnerabilities have been strengthened, and the piece is even more beautiful and unique because it had first been broken. It would do us all good to think of this art form in terms of people too. Our testimony is the work of art- our life. The areas that wore us down but we overcame and those instances of utter reliance can be thought of like the gold in Kintsugi. The hurt, the shame, the fear, the anxiety- it can all be redeemed and forgiven and made beautiful through Christ’s merciful love, but it has to be turned over to God to be made new. And, oftentimes we need the help of other Christians to lead us, to support us, to lean into us, and to join us in prayer.

Before the healing (the gold resin) can be applied to the broken heart (the pottery) there must be vulnerability (the break). Not many people are willing to put themselves out there and risk hurt, which is why as Christ-followers, we must show gentleness and vulnerability first.

Sharing our burdens as well as our aspirations give us a freedom that staying silent never would. Sometimes we need other perspectives. Sometimes we need direction. Sometimes we just desperately need a hug. And, sometimes, most times, we need the beautiful act of praying together. God said, where two or three are gathered in His name, He will be in their midst.

The Devil operates is fear. He tells us we shouldn’t confess the burdens that are burning us up inside, yet God tells us confess one to another and be set free. When we are in submission to the Holy Spirit and asking for His guidance and to be utilized, He will never ignore that.

Because of the sin nature of the world, brokenness abounds. We all have brokenness, and we need healing to deal with our brokenness. We can’t, for one moment, fool ourselves into thinking the people around us aren’t hurting in some area. Bearing this in mind, we ought to live in such way that when the Holy Spirit moves we are ready to listen and uplift or we are ready to share our hearts.

The Holy Spirit will not lead us astray. His job is to comfort us. He abides in us always. When we cover all things in prayer, He will move in a supernatural way to connect us to the right people at the right time. Pray one for another because the times are evil. Pray for God’s will and God’s way in all things. We serve an awesome God!

“Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” Matthew 18:19-20

–

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.