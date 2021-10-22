Noodling Around With Clairvoyant Critters

Ladies and Gentlemen, it is time to put your horoscopes aside. Reading tea leaves? Save the mess and brew them instead. Is your biorhythm facing a pessimistic downturn? Fuhgeddaboudit!
The solution to dealing with life’s challenges is all about the bones. And it comes in the form of Noodle, a 13-year-old pug. This Tik Tok star is more reliable than Punxsutawney Phil and cuter than Predictaroo the Kangaroo. Let’s explore how this amazing mutt performs his magic.
The premise is simple. According to entertainment site Mashable, “If Noodle can hold himself up, it’s a bones day. If Noodle succumbs to gravity and collapses into his pillow, it’s a no bones day. Bones days and no bones days have become a sign of what the day will bring. Bones days are a good omen, while no bones days give you permission to relax.”
Noodle’s human, Jonathan Graziano, says his (or, to be more specific, his pup’s) Tik Tok account has amassed around 2.2 million followers. The wrinkly little cuddle monster’s prognostications have been viewed over 284 million times.
Graziano says “I adopted Noodle when he was 7-and-a-half years old, and we learned very early on that when he doesn’t want to go on walkies, he will not go on walkies.” That is where the bones/no bones phenomenon began.
Folks who rely on Noodle’s wisdom say he is more dependable than both horoscopes and meteorologists, which might seem, to some, to be damning the pooch with faint praise. To others, however, in an age of divisiveness and uncertainty, Noodle is the right dog on the right social media platform at the right time.
Sure, there have been animal soothsayers before, like the aforementioned groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil. Phil has been predicting seasonal changes since 1886 with, as Stormfax reports, an embarrassing 39 percent accuracy rate. So, it’s no wonder people search for a more reliable source of life coaching.
Take these furry futurists, for example. A deaf cat named Achilles is a Russian prophet whose specialty is the World Cup. The fortune telling feline resides at the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, where he chooses between bowls of cat food marked with countries. Shaheen the Camel also specializes in World Cup matches. A few years ago Shaheen correctly selected 19 out of 29 World Cup matches.
If you prefer a pachyderm predictor, Nelly the Elephant has a 90% success rate when it comes to selecting World Cup winners.
Always the showoff, Nelly kicks soccer balls into nets marked by country flags. One year she correctly shot the ball 30 out of 33 times.
Not to leave our friends under the sea high and dry, wait until you read about Paul the Octopus. The cephalopod had eight correct predictions during the 2010 World Cup, including the finals.
So, will today be a bones or no bones day for you? Don’t ask me – I leave predicting the future to the professionals. Meanwhile, I am hedging my bets and staying at home under the covers. Just to be safe.