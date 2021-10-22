Hixson’s Hoardings — Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

In the James Wormald Building of the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, there are relics such as a Wald Manufacturing ashtray used as advertising and Hendrickson Cola bottles. There is a “cud” of tobacco encased in a plastic box twisted by Charles Conrad Eppensteiner from his only crop that resided between Pelham & Tyler streets in the ‘20s. On the wall, there is a timeline of the area’s history. On that timeline, is a surprising entry!

Tobacco had long been an economic mainstay in Maysville and Mason County. Seed had been brought by the earliest settlers from the East. By 1863 Kentucky was the largest producer of tobacco and by 1870, we produced ½ the tobacco in the U.S. Mason County was second only to Lexington in the world’s burley sales. “Mason County Tobacco” was the best! Grown in both Mason County and Bracken, It won every award at the St. Louis World’s Fair. In 1904, the Tuckahoe Warehouse was the largest in the state and in 1914 the Home Warehouse was the largest in the world. At one time, Maysville‘s warehouses had grown to twenty-four. In the ‘40s, it all could have stopped- if not for a most unlikely group of men.

In 1942 the world situation was grim. Hitler and Nazi Germany were making daily advances through Europe. Poland had fallen to the Nazi blitzkrieg. Belgium, Holland, France and most of the European Countries were to become victims of the raging Nazi war machine. On one hand, the war increased tobacco sales. WWII Americans loved to smoke cigarettes. Who could blame them? The movie stars smoked, the president smoked, the heroes fighting the enemy overseas smoked. The tobacco business was doing very well. A Phillip Morris ad proclaimed “America is Smoking More.” In one year Phillip Morris and their competitors rolled and sold a record 290 billion cigarettes. Thirty percent of those ended up in the mouths of young GI’s- they were even a part of the GIs’ rations.

On the home-front, draft reduced the number of young men available for civilian jobs. Lured by patriotism and wages, retired people, housewives and students entered the labor force. Roosevelt stated that the efforts of civilians at home to support the war through personal sacrifice, was as critical to winning the war as the efforts of the soldiers themselves. Labor shortages were greatly felt in Agriculture. With most of the area’s men fighting in Europe and the Pacific, how was tobacco going to remain King in Maysville?

Between 1942 and 1946 some 425,000 Italian and German prisoners of war were used as farm laborers, loggers and cannery workers in the U.S. Mason, Brown and Fleming County farmers filed applications at once. A stockade was erected at Wald Park. Thirty tents housed German prisoners inside, guards lived in 4 tents outside the enclosure, while officers lived with private families. Approximately 190 soldiers were allocated to Mason, 80 to Fleming and 10 to Brown County, Ohio. Twenty were left at camp to do work like cooking and laundry. The tobacco farmers paid $4 a day per man for labor. Typical for farm labor at the time, salary was 40 cents an hour for a 10 hour work day. Under the Geneva Convention, POW’s had to agree to do work and had to be paid the prevailing wage. Only 80 cents went to the prisoner while $3.20 went to the government. (Pretty decent wages when you consider at the time, 7 cents bought a bar of Lifeboy soap and ground beef sold for 25 cents a pound.)

The public was asked to stay away from the camp especially at night. They could be mistaken for prisoners trying to escape, but Henry Robertson, originally from Minerva, was a young boy who transported 10 of those prisoners to a Bracken County farm. He drove an old Hearse/ambulance that had been acquired from C.L. Mains. It had been converted into a truck and, according to his oral history, (available to listen to in the KYGMC Genealogical Library), Henry had the fastest transportation in town. He could deliver his crew back to camp before the other prisoners, enabling them to get their showers before water ran out. They would eat raw bacon sandwiches and work a little harder if you gave them a coke and a candy bar at break. If you look in “Past Perfect” on the computer in the library, you can find articles in the museum archives that chronicle stories of how they entertained themselves, how the Mason County USO Committee organized receptions and dances for the guards and officers. You can even find the newspaper article that says the program “saved an estimated $150,000 in tobacco in Mason County which otherwise would not have been harvested.” It was said the pre-Christmas tobacco sale that year was the largest in the 36 year history of the Maysville Market.

