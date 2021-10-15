Hunting for unique stones on the shore of Lake Erie is a popular activity at the Geneva-On-The-Lake Beach in Ohio. A hidden path leads to the Geneva-On-The-Lake State Park Beach. A sailboat departs from the marina toward Lake Erie at Geneva-On-The-Lake, Ohio. Mature trees provide shade for the benches that dot the lakefront parks of Lake Erie in Geneva-On-The-Lake, Ohio.

Modest waves curl into arches and break on the shore. Stones and small pebbles, pulled by the waves, scurry back toward the lake, clicking along the tops of other rocks embedded in the sand.

A lone rider rushes by on a jet ski, slicing the water’s smooth surface. From the marina, a sailboat eases out into the open while a pilot out for a joy ride navigates his small plane low along the shoreline. A few swimmers venture out into the cool water, while others, hunched over, comb the sand searching for ornate rocks and lake glass.

Geneva-on-the-Lake, less than an hour’s drive east of Cleveland, is located on Lake Erie in Ohio. Established in the late 1800s, it is known as “Ohio’s First Summer Resort.”

The month of October, though, is quite a few weeks removed from summer.

Recently my husband and I found ourselves at the beach in the late afternoon, after spending the first part of our day in town. Although it had been over five years since we’d last ridden bicycles, we selected this mode of transportation, because we knew we could cover more ground this way.

After carefully selecting our respective wheels from the rack earlier that morning, we wiped the rain from the seats and climbed aboard. Coasting through the parking lot, we splashed through all of the puddles that had collected from the previous night’s storm and headed in the direction of town.

On either side of the street, Geneva-on-the-Lake’s Lake Drive is lined with vibrant yellow, pale blue and teal buildings. Restaurants offer everything from burgers and fresh-squeezed lemonade to pizzas and donuts. Arcades, antique shops, souvenir stands and other forms of retail and entertainment fill in the spaces between.

Prominently displayed in the window of one such establishment was a handwritten note scribbled onto fluorescent pink poster board.

“Closed for the season,” it read, just like many of the other signs in other window fronts.

Somewhat disappointed we were not able to sample any of the dishes from Eddie’s or from Mary’s, we understood the employees were likely enjoying a well-deserved break.

And while most of the businesses and essentially all of the outdoor amusement centers were closed for the season, which runs from Memorial Day through the weekend after Labor Day, we did find a few that remained open on a limited schedule.

After finishing lunch in town, we headed toward the beach. The designated path took us along the lakefront, over a couple of bridges and around the marina before opening up to a sandy path toward the water.

We rode our bikes as far as we could and then hopped off to walk them, ultimately leaving them parked within view as we navigated down to the uncrowded shore.

Perhaps we had to use our imagination to fully appreciate what the town must look like during its more popular season. Traveling in October, to a northern lake town, we expected as much.

But this was not true of the beach. The lapping of the waves. The short, sharp sounds of the stones crashing together. The beauty of nature. It all remained very much open. No imagination necessary.

