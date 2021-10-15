Star Trek-The Original Social Influencers

I was talking yesterday about the TV show “Star Trek” and its effect on society. In the futuristic world of Trek, diversity was a way of life, not a news headline. And the show and its cast has been influencing people since it went on the air in 1966.

William Shatner Thursday reached space aboard the rocket New Shepard, mirroring his television counterpart, Captain James Kirk.

George Takei, who played helmsman Hikaru Sulu on the program, was born to Japanese-American immigrants, with whom he lived in US run internment camps during World War II. Since coming out as gay in 2005, Takei has been a tireless advocate for LGBT rights. He has won numerous awards for his work on human rights and Japan–United States relations.

And then there is Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Communications Officer Uhura on the original series. After the first season of the show, she had decided to leave television to perform on Broadway. Until someone changed her mind.

Nichols was attending a formal dinner when she was told there was someone who would like to meet her. In her words, “I turned, and about 10 or 12 feet away from me, there was Dr Martin Luther King, and my mouth just dropped.”

During her conversation with Dr. King, she said that while she would miss “Star Trek,” she was looking forward to opportunities on the New York stage. That is when King said she couldn’t leave. Dr. King told her that “Star Trek” was the only show he would let his children watch. Then, according to Nichols, King “told me not only that I shouldn’t but I couldn’t leave.”

The reason? In her autobiography, Nichols said he (King) told her she couldn’t leave because she was a role model for millions of young girls and women – the only African-American on TV in a role worth having.

Then there is the tech. The “Star Trek” franchise has been a predictor of tools and technology mankind would enjoy in the future. Examples include touch screen monitors, made popular in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Think of that as you use your computer or tablet.

The next time you call for Alexa or Siri to give you an assist, think about the computers that provided verbal aid in the Star Trek world. From data retrieval to self destruct sequences, the Federation’s computers were ready and able to help

starship crews traverse the universe.

If you prefer your world to be virtual, thank the Next Generation for inspiring the next generation. Virtual reality was a solid technology on the USS Enterprise, while it is still taking baby steps in the real world.

The entertainment industry has made strides in VR, with Michael Jackson and Tupac revitalizing their careers long past their physical demise. Courtesy of the Oculus gaming system, you can be in the middle of the action.

Other examples include the 3-D printer, a current day version of the Star Trek replicator. The Universal Translator can be found on most smart phones. As a matter of fact, the smart phone combines numerous luxuries from the United Federation of

Planets. Aside from translation capabilities, video conversations and wireless audio (earbuds) are a part of the compact data centers we enjoy (and often take for granted).

It just goes to show, mankind’s only limits are within the mind. And while I struggle for a phrase of profundity to close out today’s session, I will leave the sentiment to William Shatner who, at the conclusion of his trip into space, just cried at the enormity of human possibilities.