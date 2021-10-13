Wayback Wednesday

October 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
This picture from October 1931 shows the toll Booth construction on the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge. Notice the Central Presbyterian Church on the left.

