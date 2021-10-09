What Is The Difference Between A Duck?* Inside Inside Jokes

Robert Roe

I would like to begin today with an apology to author Alexander Pope, as I paraphrase his poem “An Essay on Criticism.” To wit: To err is human. To forgive is a wasted opportunity.

The friends I grew up with were part of what could be called a Verbal Fight Club. The first rule of Verbal Fight Club is: you talk about Verbal Fight Club every chance you get. The second rule of Verbal Fight Club is: you DO NOT stop talking about Verbal Fight Club! Third rule of Verbal Fight Club: if someone yells “stop!” yell louder for comedic effect.

My friends elevated sarcasm and insults to mythic status. Not a one of us could make a mistake (verbal or otherwise) that would be forgotten. No, each faux pax was nurtured like a succulent fruit, waiting for the right time for it to be ripe enough to throw back in our faces.

What do Julius Seizure, Roletta Lynn, Susan Anton and Pale Rider have in common? They were all inside jokes my friends and I shared throughout the years. Whether you wanted some pork rinds or to offer a sacrifice to the Prairie Dog God, we had callbacks for every occasion.

Allow me to give you the backstory to one of our inside jokes. I was driving the winding road up the Great Smokey Mountains with my friend Kelly, heading toward Cherokee. Suddenly, out of my left eye, I see a beautiful little bear cub on the side of the road.

So, I do what any ADD-addled animal lover would do. I slammed on the brakes, opened the driver’s side door (the car was still in gear) and fumbled for my camera in order to take a picture of the adorable bear baby.

Kelly’s response was, obviously, a panicked, “Put the car in park! What on earth are you doing?” At which time I pointed out the cub on the side of the road.

Only upon further inspection, the bear looked a little less cubbish, and more like a small brown trash can. And I have never been able to live it down. Any time I pass a roadside garbage receptacle, someone will invariably point it out and say, “Look, Bob – there’s a bear!” It never gets old.

The Walt Disney Company has made the inside joke an obsession for certain Magic Kingdom fans. Have you ever heard of a Hidden Mickey? All throughout the Disney theme parks, you will see items, if you are sharp enough, that come together to form the silhouette of Mickey Mouse’s head.

For example, next time you visit Walt Disney World, pay attention to the ballroom scene in the Haunted Mansion. There, on the table, are a dinner plate and two salad plates positioned to create Mickey’s iconic profile. There are, give or take, a thousand Hidden Mickeys in the Disney parks and resorts alone, not counting the film classics at the House of Mouse.

I found an anonymous quote that sums up the situation nicely. “A good team needs three things: the right people, the right spirit, and a couple of inside jokes.” I hope you have plenty of each.

*What is the difference between a duck? One leg’s both the same.

