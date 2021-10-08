We Built This City On Sausage Rolls And Other Favorites

October 8, 2021
Robert Roe

Since June of 1968, people have lost time and hair trying to figure out the lyrics to Iron Maiden’s “In A Gadda Da Vita.” It has been the subject of conversation since it originally came out over a half century ago.

Check any music lyrics site online and you will likely get a variation of “In a gadda da vida, honey. Don’t you know that I love you. In a gadda da vida, baby. Don’t you know that I’ll always be true.”

Personally, my favorite variation is “The Simpson’s” episode where Bart slipped the song’s sheet music to the church organist and the preacher announces the congregation would be singing “In The Garden Of Eden by I. Ron Butterfly.”

Mishearing song lyrics has been around as long as music has been sung. Remember Eurythmics 1983 classic, “Sweet Dreams are made of cheese?” Of course you don’t, because that is not the way the song goes. It is actually the title track to the album “Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This.” Close, but no cigar.

Even Jimi Hendrix is not immune. Despite what some music aficionados hear, “Purple Haze” does not include the lyric, “Excuse me while I kiss this guy.” The correct words are “Excuse me while I kiss the sky.”

You can tell where some people’s minds are when they do their rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space.” The song does not go “All the lonely Starbucks lovers.” The line is actually, “Got a long list of ex-lovers.” The Starbucks reference has got me hungry for a Mocha Frappuccino, though.

Speaking of what is on some people’s minds, “It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not” is not how the Bon Jovi classic “Livin’ On A Prayer” goes. “It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not” is the appropriate line.

For those of you who sympathize with Johnny Nash by warbling “I can see clearly now, Lorraine is gone,” buck up. Things are not that bad. “I can see clearly now, the rain is gone” are the right words to the song of the same name.

I have never heard Selena Gomez’s ditty “Good For You,” by I think I am safe in saying that she did not sing “I’m farting carrots.” The actual line is “I’m 14 Carat.”

I don’t know Mike, Davy, Mickey or Peter of the Monkees, but from what I have seen, they do not seem like the people to write lyrics such as, “Then I saw her face, now I’m gonna leave her.” “Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer” is how the group’s hit “I’m a Believer” goes. A little less cruel, don’t you think?

The next person has issues. How else do you explain singing “Kicking your cat all over the place” from Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” The only thing being kicked in the original tune is a can. No animals were harmed in the recording of that song.

And as for today’s column headline? It’s from Starship’s 1985 release “Knee Deep In The Hoopla.” The city was built on rock and roll, not sausage rolls. It’s always food with you, isn’t it?

