Stars and their three-fold theme

As children, my siblings and I were taught about our family history, particularly from a military perspective. We came from an extensive line of men who had served, and it did not stop at our generation. Our father had a 38-year military history. My brothers, Rick and A.G., were Marines, my sister married an Air Force veteran, and I married into the Navy. I traveled the world with my husband for over 20 years until his retirement.

Col. William Crawford is our fifth great-grandfather, but I prefer to call him grandpa when telling this story. It is very personal to me and my family. Col. William Crawford was born August 2, 1722, in Virginia. His ancestors began in Scotland, moved to Ireland and then to America. He was a farmer, soldier, and surveyor. George Washington was a friend and he taught grandpa how to survey. Col. Crawford married Hannah Vance in 1747. They had three children: Ophelia “Effie,” Sarah “Sally,” and John Vance Crawford.

Grandpa enlisted in the British Army in Winchester, Frederick Co., Va., in 1754. In 1755, George Washington appointed him as an Ensign in a Scout Company, under the command of Christopher Gist. At the beginning of the Revolution, he was commissioned, on Feb. 13, 1776, Lt. Col. of the 5th Virginia Regiment. On Aug. 14, 1776, he was promoted to Colonel of the 7th Virginia Regiment. He fought in the Battle of Long Island and the battles of Brandywine, Princeton, Trenton, and Germantown. He retired in 1781, after having been in the French and Indian War, Lord Dunmore’s War, and the American Revolution.

Before his retirement, he had already moved his family to what is now Connellsville, Pennsylvania. He was called out of retirement in May of 1782 at the request of Gen. Irving, to lead an expedition against the Indians in Ohio. On Feb. 4, 1782, Gen. Daniel Brodhead had ordered Col. David Williamson to go retaliate against the Delaware Indians for crimes of stealing and killing Settlers. Col. Williamson tricked the Indians into believing he was bringing them food and other goods. Once he had captured them, 98 in all, including women and young boys, he had all of them tied up and placed into two buildings. They were left there for 24 hours, at which time Col. Williamson decided that they would all die a harsh death. Many of his men disagreed with him but were afraid to stand up to him. He slaughtered all but two young boys who got away. Once dead, he burned the buildings down.

By May 1782, Pennsylvania settlers sided with what Col. Williamson had done and another expedition was planned. Col. Crawford was known to have premonitions and he was not feeling good about the expedition, but he went. They were sent from Fort Pitt with an army of 400, which consisted of Pennsylvania volunteers.

On May 25, 1782, an election of sorts, was held by the troops, many of which did not like Col. Williamson, so my grandpa was chosen to command this expedition. As they moved forward a skirmish occurred with both sides losing three men. A man in Indian clothing came forward bearing a white flag and asked to speak to Col. Crawford. His name was Simon Girty. He was a deserter and immediately, Col. Crawford did not trust him. Girty let him know that the Indians had them surrounded. But he told them there would be one way for them to escape.

Many arguments were had between Col. Williamson and Col. Crawford over how to proceed. Grandfather did not want a repeat performance of the slaughter that Col. Williamson had done to the Indians in his previous expedition. Col. Williamson took off with some of the men and left Col. Crawford to take those he had left and retreat. During the retreat, he lost sight of his son-in-law Major William Harrison and his son John Vance Crawford. He had no way to know of their fate. His horse gave out on him, but coming up behind him was Dr. Edward Knight, the army surgeon. They joined together and unfortunately; they were captured by the Indians on the morning of June 10, 1782. They had two others with them who were both killed immediately, Captain John Biggs and Lt. Bruce Ashley.

Grandpa and Dr. Knight were taken to the main Delaware Indian village. The surgeon was tied to a post. Col. Crawford was stripped of his clothing, his hands tied behind him and then tied to a big post that rose seven feet in height. He could walk around the post, sit, and even lay down. Simon Girty, the traitor, came over and told him that he had tried to save him, but the Indians wanted revenge and since they did not capture Col. Williamson, they would enact their revenge on my grandfather. It is said that one of the Indian chiefs present who had been a friend to Col. Crawford, told him that there was nothing he could do. The lives that Col. Williamson had taken needed to be avenged. They decided that he would be burned at the stake.

The torture that he endured that day is so very gruesome. His ears were cut off; he had burning coals put all over his body; he was scalped, but somehow managed to get back on his feet and kept walking in a circle on the burning coals. Finally, a second fire was set, and two Indians walked him over to it and threw him into the flames. Thus ended the life of our grandfather Col. William Crawford.

What Col. Crawford did not know at the time of his death, was that his son John had escaped. He took his wife Effie and they moved to Lewis County. They eventually settled on the Ohio side of the river, up between Brush Creek and Rome in an area called Pleasant Bottoms.

Because John escaped that day in 1782, my siblings, cousins, and all of us came to follow. Growing up in those hills just across the river, we have never forgotten how we started and how we ended up there. On Aug. 27, 1994, a monument honoring Col. William Crawford was erected in Wyandot County, Ohio. There is a plaque that was placed there by the Col. William Crawford Chapter DAR. There is also an Ohio historical marker in his honor. We continue to be inspired by his tremendous strength, his will to live and the fights he fought for us to live free in this country.

Limestone Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and this story by Susan Sandlin honors one of our many patriots who helped found our nation.